Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

BACK THE BLUE ALERT: Attorney General Moody Presents Back the Blue Award to Master Trooper for Saving Countless Floridians

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today presented a Back the Blue Award to Master Trooper Toni Schuck of the Florida Highway Patrol. On March 6, a drunk driver barreled toward runners in a 10K race in St. Petersburg. Trooper Shuck risked her life by driving a patrol vehicle in front of the speeding drunk driver, injuring herself to protect the runners.

Attorney General Ashley Moody

said, “Every now and then, you read a story so powerful that words escape you. That’s how I felt when I heard about the heroic actions taken by Trooper Schuck and watched the terrifying dashcam video. Her instant reaction to put her life on the line to protect countless Floridians is admirable beyond words. Thank you, Trooper Schuck for your selfless service.”

In front of Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet today, Attorney General Moody presented the Back the Blue Award to Trooper Schuck. Gov. DeSantis also presented a resolution to the Master Trooper. In an effort to show that Florida is the most pro-law enforcement state in the United States, Attorney General Moody is recognizing Florida law enforcement officers who go above and beyond the call of duty.

Attorney General Moody launched the statewide Back the Blue campaign soon after taking office in 2019. The campaign highlights law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations taking extraordinary steps to forge positive relationships between law enforcement and local communities. Since its inception, Attorney General Moody has issued more than 40 Back the Blue Awards.

To nominate a law enforcement officer, citizen or organization for a Back the Blue Award, or for more information about Attorney General Moody’s Back the Blue campaign, click

here

.

