Become a certified AIS inspector with free training

Green River - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering free training to the public to become certified inspectors for aquatic invasive species. Training will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 16 in Green River and April 23 in Evanston. The one-day training courses include education about aquatic invasive species, the threats AIS pose to resources, and an overview of how to assess the risk of watercraft for spreading AIS. Participants will become certified to inspect their own watercraft as well as watercraft of others at their discretion. Anyone can register online or by contacting Josh Leonard at (307) 721-1374 or joshua.leonard@wyo.gov. Please provide your name, mailing address, phone number and email address. Registration must be completed one week prior to the training date. “These certifications can be particularly useful for people who routinely trailer their boats across state lines to recreate, allowing them to perform their own AIS inspections when check stations aren’t open,” said Wes Gordon, AIS Specialist for the Green River Region. From Mar. 1- Nov. 30 annually all watercraft entering Wyoming by land are required to to be inspected prior to launching on Wyoming waters. This mandatory inspection rule has been in place since 2012 in an effort to mitigate the risk of AIS being brought into Wyoming from out of state. “So far, zebra and quagga mussels remain undetected in Wyoming, thanks to responsible recreation and a robust inspection program,” Gordon said. Game and Fish operates check stations at most ports of entry as a part of the effort to intercept watercraft that might be unknowingly carrying AIS in water or plants on the watercraft. It takes a substantial amount of manpower to operate these check stations and each year Game and Fish hires 51 inspectors to work seasonally at these check stations. The department is currently hiring inspectors and a check station lead to work at the Evanston Port of Entry. More information about those job openings can be found on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department jobs website. -WGFD-

