Pritika Chowdhry's Work About the Partition Highlighted in Online Solo Show
Pritika Chowdhry's "Broken Column: The Monuments of Forgetting" has been selected for a solo show at the Art Show International gallery.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pritika Chowdhry's "Broken Column: The Monuments of Forgetting" has been selected for a solo show at the Art Show International gallery. For the exhibition, Chowdhry has created silicone and latex casts of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Punjab, India; the Minar-e-Pakistan memorial in Lahore, Pakistan; and the Martyred Intellectuals monument in Rayer Bazar, Dhaka, Bangladesh. These fragments function as anti-memorials, bearing witness to these traumatic events while refusing to be appropriated for nationalist propaganda. The online exhibition at Art Show International features images of casts of sections of the Soap Factory in Minneapolis, the building where the installation was first on view in 2013. You can view the exhibition here.
In other news, Pritika Chowdhry is one of ArtConnect’s Artists to Watch '22. Sara Rossling, Curator, writes: "Pritika Chowdhry's works are deeply engaged in her family history of India; with a seemingly fragile monumentality and a cultural organization of space, her sculptures and installations acknowledge populations in pain and sorrow. Courageously discussing border violence, genocides, and terrorist attacks, the artist processes unhuman conditions through her sensitivity to materials." Art Spiel has also highlighted Pritika Chowdhry's work for Women's History Month in an article by Nina Potischman. Potischman emphasizes: "revisiting two of Chowdhry’s installations for women’s history month, one is struck by the sensitivity and delicacy of her work alongside the urgency of her message." Chowdhry has additionally received press in India for her Partition project. Most recently, she was featured in an article by Mid-Day about how her work confronts India's traumatic history. The artist also continues to educate about events related to Partition via her blog. In anticipation of the Independence Day of Bangladesh on March 26th, Chowdhry posted about the event, and its reverberations throughout the subcontinent.
For more about the artist, you can visit her website.
