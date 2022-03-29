Pritika Chowdhry's Work About the Partition Highlighted in Online Solo Show

About

Counter-Memory Art is a socio-political art project that seeks to memorialize unbearable and difficult memories through art practices that combine research, activism and aesthetics, for social good. Founded in 2021 by Pritika Chowdhry, Counter-Memory Art also includes several other projects such as the Partition Memorial Art Project. The Partition Memorial Art Project seeks to memorialize the 1947 Partition of India. Founded in 2007, on the 60th anniversary of the Partition of India, it comprises of several art installations that are anti-memorials to the Partition.

Partition Memorial Project