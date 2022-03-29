VT Department of Labor names new State Director of Apprenticeship

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Labor (VDOL) has announced the hiring of Jay Ramsey as Director of Apprenticeship for the state of Vermont. Ramsey, who will serve as a senior member of the Workforce Development Division, will also oversee work-based learning and training initiatives, career pathway expansion, and talent pipeline development as an Assistant Division Director.

“Jay is a welcome addition to our Workforce Development team and to the Department”, said Commissioner Michael Harrington. “We are excited for him to bring his background and expertise to this role and help grow these critical programs across the state. By adding an individual of Jay’s caliber to our Workforce Development leadership team, we continue our momentum toward enhancing and expanding apprenticeships across the state.”

Ramsey joins VDOL from the Vermont Agency of Education, where for the last 10 years he served in multiple roles that included State Director for Career Technical Education and Assistant Division Director, overseeing and supporting Career Technical Education (CTE) and Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) programs.

“I am excited to join the VDOL team and to get to work on improving and expanding Registered Apprenticeships here in Vermont,” said Ramsey. “We want to get the word out, especially to students and job seekers, that Registered Apprenticeships are a financially-viable alternative to college and a valuable pathway to a meaningful career.”

Ramsey is an adjunct professor in the Master’s of Education program at Gratz College in Pennsylvania where he teaches online courses on Poverty and Education in American, and Mindset in the Classroom. He brings both a state and national perspective to his new position, having served on the Board of Directors for AdvanceCTE, and as the President of the Board for the National Alliance for Partnerships in Equity (NAPE). Ramsey earned his BA in Liberal Studies from Goddard College in Plainfield, VT and a Master’s of Human Resource Management from the Keller Graduate School of Management at DeVry University in Naperville, IL.

Vermont’s Registered Apprenticeship program, which is a federally-recognized program administered by VDOL, has enrolled more than 8880 apprentices across 35 programs since 2017. These programs bring together businesses, job seekers, students, and educators to offer a pathway to a nationally-portable, recognized post-secondary credential through an “earn while you learn” model. Registered Apprenticeship opportunities exist across many industries in Vermont, including more popular plumbing, electrical, and child development programs, but also programs in broadband, bookkeeping, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, and public safety, among others.

For individuals exploring future career prospects or seeking a new path, or for employers struggling to create a talent pipeline, a Registered Apprenticeship is a great option. To learn more about Registered Apprenticeship programs, visit Labor.Vermont.gov/Apprenticeship, or contact a local career specialist at 802-828-4394, or at Labor.Vermont.gov/Jobs.