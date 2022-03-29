Access Global Group to Release an Ultimate Guide for Salesforce Apps in 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- With nearly 4,000 applications on Salesforce’s AppExchange, it can be overwhelming to determine which app is a good fit for your needs. Access Global Group has been hard at work over the last few months scouring AppExchange for applications that simplify the specific problem you’re trying to solve. The goal was to create a comprehensive list detailing “must-have applications” for 2022 that was easily accessible for the Salesforce community. This list breaks out applications based upon the problems they solve, including: applications for document generation, productivity, communication, optimization and management.
View The Ultimate Guide for Salesforce Apps in 2022
AGG knew they needed to consult Salesforce experts as well and were fortunate enough to have two Salesforce MVPs and a Salesforce Hall-of-Famer collaborate on this project. With the meaningful contributions from Jackie Traveiso, Dale Ziegler, and Leyna Hoffer, they were able to create a guide that will be a valuable resource for anyone who uses Salesforce, regardless of industry. The insightful inputs from some of Salesforce’s best and brightest has allowed AGG to compile a list of 18 applications broken down by the problems they solve, key features, price, ratings on G2 and AppExchange, what the community is saying and why it’s a “must-have” app going into 2022.
Today, Access Global Group is pleased to share that list with the Salesforce community and hopes that it will exist as a helpful point of reference for anyone interested in Salesforce compatible applications to simplify workflows and boost productivity.
About Access Global Group - Located in Southlake, Texas – Access Global Group was founded 15 years ago to help Salesforce users get the most out of their system. AGG is a fully remote company, with offices throughout the United States, Canada and India. This means we aren’t limited to hiring within the confines of a single district or region; we have the ability to add talented individuals to our team based on experience, certifications, and skills from across the globe. This gives our clients access to the most exceptional team overall, not just in their area. Our curated team of Salesforce experts utilize a customer-centric approach to provide intuitive solutions for your organization. Through strategic planning and thoughtful implementations, AGG will work with you to configure your Salesforce system in a way that aligns with your business needs – regardless of industry. With over 250 Salesforce certifications, 500+ Salesforce integrations and more than 1,500 Salesforce projects, we’re confident that we can help find a solution that’s as unique as you are. 5-Star Salesforce Summit (Platinum) Consulting Partner.
Vamsi Bollineni
