Joseph "Joe" Schratt, founder of Futramo, Expands Operations to New Headquarters in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Joseph "Joe" Schratt is the CEO and Founder of Futramo

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joe Schratt, Founder of Futramo, announced today the company's plans to expand operations and open new headquarters in Canonsburg, PA. The new headquarters will include a 50,000 square foot factory for the manufacturing of Futramo robotics with dedicated offices for research and development. "We are excited about the opportunity to better serve our client base," said Mr. Schratt on his decision to commit to the area’s market. He went on to say that he is confident that it was the right move for both himself and his team given what he sees as Silicon Valley's growing importance within global tech innovation hubs.

"We were looking for a place to locate and we like the proximity to Pittsburgh and where this area is going," said Mr. Schratt, "This facility has room to expand as well."

Future plans for Futramo include academic collaborations with Carnegie Mellon University in Robotics which will allow students to gain hands on experience working at an innovative technology company. The expansion is expected to bring 150 new jobs over the next 8 years.

"This is an exciting time for Futramo", said Mr. Schratt during a recent interview, "We are looking forward to future growth."

The move comes at a time when much of western PA’s economy is growing and diversifying to meet the workforce needs for our region. Since 2000, according to a Brookings Institute study, much nearly 300,000 jobs have been added in WPA over the past 15 years.

"The Canonsburg area embodies the sort of innovation we want to work with," said Mr. Joseph Schratt, a native of the area who moved to Pittsburg, PA at the age of 3 before settling in Canonsburg. "I am confident that our move will help us stay plugged into automation industry trends as well as local startup culture." He went on to say that opening up shop in Canonsburg, PA was something that both his team and himself always wanted to do, but they wanted to make sure it was the right time. "We have been working since the beginning to build a solid client base in the area, and the newly constructed warehouse sets us up to better serve the entire East Coast," said Joe in response to how he expected the expansion to impact automation sales.

Futramo, the future of manufacturing automation, was founded in Canonsburg in 2019 and enables manufacturers to outsource their labor force to robots that never sleep or take sick days. By harnessing the power of automation, Futramo aims to create a world in which humans can maximize value creation and spend more time on what they love most, whether it be spending time with family, creating art, or learning something new.

Currently, Futramo's client base includes large corporations who are looking for a quick return on R&D investment as well as small businesses who seek to outsource manufacturing automation without the large capital investment. The company's CEO, Joe Schratt, has stated that he expects this demographic to be more strictly defined as automation becomes a commodity and is no longer perceived as innovative.

Futramo is a leading robotics company that manufactures the first industrial grade robotic arm on the market today capable of performing complex tasks both in an industrial setting and as an educational tool for universities, middle schools, high schools and STEM programs. The company's first robot, the F10, has been used by educators across the country to inspire future inventors.

Futramo sets a great example of how automation technologies are changing industries in Washington County.

Futramo was founded in Canonsburg, PA in 2019 and enables manufacturers to outsource their labor force to robots that never sleep or take sick days. By harnessing the power of automation, Futramo aims to create a world in which humans can maximize value creation and spend more time on what they love most, whether it be spending time with family, creating art, or learning something new.

Currently, Futramo's client base includes large corporations who are looking for a quick return on R&D investment as well as small businesses who seek to outsource manufacturing automation without the large capital investment. The company's CEO, Joe Schratt, has stated that he expects this demographic to be more strictly defined as automation becomes a commodity and is no longer perceived as innovative.