DHSS’s Nickelson joins Association of State and Territorial Health Officials Board of Directors

Media Contact: Lisa Cox, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announces that Acting Director Paula Nickelson has been elected to serve as the Region VII director for the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO). Region VII includes representation from Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

“I am honored to serve on the board of ASTHO among an esteemed group of colleagues at this pivotal time in the history of public health,” said Nickelson. “I look forward to collaborating with other public health leaders throughout the country as we work to advance the public’s health and well-being.”

Voting members of the board include the officers of the association (president, president-elect, immediate past president, past president and secretary-treasurer), 10 regional directors and two territorial directors.

ASTHO is a national non-profit organization representing public health agencies in the United States, the U.S. Territories, the District of Columbia, and the over 100,000 public health professionals these agencies employ. ASTHO members, the chief health officials of these jurisdictions, formulate and influence sound public health policy and ensure excellence in state based public health practice. The Board of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials’ (ASTHO) primary function is to track, evaluate and advise members on the impact and formation of public or private health policy which may affect them and to provide, and them with guidance and technical assistance on improving the nation’s health.

Nickelson’s term will expire on October 31, 2024, when she will become eligible for reelection.

###

About the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: The department seeks to be the leader in protecting health and keeping people safe. More information about DHSS can be found at health.mo.gov or find us on Facebook and Twitter @HealthyLivingMo.