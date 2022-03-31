Maven Collective Marketing Celebrates 10th Anniversary with a Refined Look & Focus

Maven Collective Marks 10 Years in Business with a Refined Look

Maven Collective Marketing unveils its fresh look celebrating ten years in business as the B2B marketing agency for Microsoft Partners.

The new branding and new website mark a refined evolvement of Maven Collective Marketing from the outside in, with a strategic hyper-focus on serving our community of Microsoft Partners.” — Erica Hakonson, Principal & Founder, Maven Collective Marketing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established in 2012, Maven Collective stems from the team’s passion and experience to yield measurable results for Business-to-Business clients. The original mountain summit logo has carried the Maven Collective name spanning over a decade, from a start-up agency servicing three clients to a multi-award-winning, growing marketing agency serving clients across North America and Europe. As Maven Collective Marketing reaches the milestone of a decade in business, it celebrates with a fresh leap forward into the next decade with a brand refresh, launching in April 2022.

From the logo and brand identity to the business focus, the new branding signifies the evolution of Maven Collective Marketing. Maven Collective is looking forward to reaching a larger global audience and partnering with many more Microsoft Partners to distinguish each in the sea of software sameness. After a decade of success, the B2B digital marketing agency is not slowing down, but doubling down on the clients it has served since its inception, Microsoft Partners, including CSPs (Cloud Solution Providers), VARs (Value-Added Resellers), MSPs (Managed Service Providers), ISVs (Independent Software Vendors), and SIs (Systems Integrators). This novel representation emphasizes the agency’s current position, offerings, and commitment to delivering expertise you can measure in an ever-changing B2B technology industry.

Alongside the brand refresh, Maven Collective launches a new website that refines its focus on partnering with Microsoft Partners to drive successful marketing strategy, planning, and execution measurably. In conjunction with receiving six new business and marketing awards in the past year, Maven Collective Marketing also solidified its stance as a well-respected member of the B2B marketing technology and Microsoft Partner marketing industry delivering multi-award-winning marketing services.

With this refined focus, Maven Collective Marketing is dedicated to delivering award-winning marketing services with measurable expertise and results to Microsoft CSPs, ISVs, SIs, VARs, and MSPs. The brand refresh capitalizes on the unique characteristics of the Maven Collective brand and reimagines the ‘Maven’ concept with bold colors and a new typeface. The Maven Collective’s new logo look and feel symbolize the team's approach to their work: energetic, dedicated, and results driven.

“Now over a decade in business is a reason to celebrate and this brand refresh is just what we needed to enter our second decade with new energy, passion and curiosity,” boasts Erica Hakonson, Principal and Founder of Maven Collective Marketing. “The new branding and new website mark a refined evolvement of Maven Collective Marketing from the outside in, with a strategic hyper-focus on serving our community of Microsoft Partners. Ten years young now and we are still continuously striving to bring the best expertise to provide the tangible measurable results our outstanding clients rely on. “

This redefined ‘Maven’ concept, coupled with the new branding, will enhance the agency’s already strong digital presence, and differentiate its unique expertise to both current and prospective clients. Stay tuned for the unveiling at: https://mavencollectivemarketing.com/



About Maven Collective Marketing

Maven Collective Marketing delivers the B2B marketing expertise you can measure to yield award-winning results for SaaS and software services clients, including the Microsoft Corporation and Microsoft Partners organizations. For more than a decade, Maven Collective Marketing has helped these organizations evolve their digital marketing practices to compete and thrive in the oversaturated marketplace of software sameness.

If you are a Microsoft CSP, Microsoft ISV, Microsoft MSP, Microsoft SIs, and/or Microsoft Resellers interested in working with an award-winning B2B marketing agency that not only delivers measurable digital marketing results but also can help you leverage the Microsoft Partner ecosystem for greater exposure of your business and solutions, look no further.

See how: https://mavencollectivemarketing.com/