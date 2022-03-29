Collagen Peptide Market to Outstrip $ 2,129.9 Million by 2027 Growing Sturdy at 10.9% CAGR- Say The Insight Partners

Significant shift of consumers toward healthy lifestyles and high protein consumption is projected to escalate the collagen peptide market at a CAGR of 10.9%

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest market study on “Global Collagen Peptide Market to 2027 - Analysis and Forecasts by by Source (Cattle Hide and Bones, Pigskin, Poultry and Fish, Sheep and Goat, and Others); Application (Nutritional Products, Beverages, Dairy Products, Meat and Poultry Products, Healthcare, Cosmetic, and Others), and Geography”, The global collagen peptide market is accounted to US$ 852.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 2,129.9 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Report Coverage- Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 852.4 Million in 2018

Market Size Value by - US$ 2,129.9 Million by 2027

Growth rate- CAGR of 10.9% from 2019-2027

Forecast Period- 2019-2027

Base Year- 2019

No. of Pages- 200

No. Tables- 56

No. of Charts & Figures- 71

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Source ; Application , and Geography

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Collagen Peptide Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The key players operating in the Collagen Peptide market include Amikozen Co., Ltd, BSA Pharma Inc., Chaitanya Biologicals Private Limited, Collagen Solutions Plc., Darling Ingredients, GELITA AG, Gelnex, Holista CollTech Limited., Nitta Gelatin, Weishardt, Proteinsa, Gelatines Juncà SL and Tessenderlo Group

Tea is considered as the most popular and commonly served beverage in the globe. Collagen peptide, also known as collagen hydrolysate are short chains of amino acids derived from collagen. It is produced by the hydrolysis process from type I collagen. Collagen peptides are more bioavailable and are better absorbed into the bloodstream due to shorter chains of amino acids as compared to collagen and gelatin. Collagen peptides are readily broken down into a form that can enter the bloodstream after digestion. After consumption and absorption, collagen peptides travel throughout the body, rebuilding, repairing, and providing energy. North America accounted for the largest share of the global collagen peptides market. The major factors driving the North America collagen peptide market are the rising health awareness among consumers and the presence of key players such as Darling Ingredients and Gelita AG. Moreover, the developed food and beverage industry in the US, Canada, and Mexico provide a market opportunity for the key players operating in the market. In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global Collagen Peptide market.

Additionally, collagen peptide acts as an anticoagulant as it helps to decrease the damage in cells and tissues originated by low temperatures; thus, it is useful in food products that require storage in cold or freezing temperatures. On a commercial scale, collagen peptide is used in the preparation of different products such as meat products, beverages, and soups, among others. It helps increase and maintain their sensorial, chemical, and physical properties. It has been used in processed foods such as sausages to replace pork fat at 50% level of replacement. The processed foods product produced by using collagen peptide had greater water holding capacity, better stability after cooking, and improved texture such as hardness and chewiness.

Effect of COVID-19 upon Collagen Peptide market:

Covid-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, and since then it has spread across the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths as of April 2020. The Covid-19 outbreak has resulted in severe disruptions to the supply chain leading to the wastage of fresh milk produce across the world. Despite scarcity of food and high demand for dairy produce, a number of farmers are unable to get their produce to the markets owing to supply chain and logistical disruptions. The effect of Covid-19 has been more pronounced on the dairy industry owing to the perishable nature and shorter shelf life of dairy products causing numerous farmers to dump their produce.

The collagen peptide market, by application has been segmented into nutritional products, beverages, dairy products, meat and poultry products, healthcare, cosmetic, and others. The nutritional products segment accounted for the largest share of the collagen peptide market in 2018. Rising health consciousness among consumers due to awareness regarding nutritional deficiency, various diseases, and the desire for healthy aging has led to a surge in demand for nutritional products such as collagen peptide supplements and powder. Growing consumer understanding about nutrition has led to increasing demand for food products with specific functionalities that will cater to the nutritional needs of the consumers and aid in dealing with different health aspects. This further boost the collagen peptide market globally.

The global collagen peptide market by geography is segmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America region is expected to account for the largest share of the global collagen peptide market in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

