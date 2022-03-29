Organic Honey Market Size Expected To Reach $1,060.40 Million by 2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Organic Honey Market by Product type, Packaging and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global organic honey market was valued at $605 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1,060.40 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.50%.
Organic honey is produced from the pollen of organically grown plants, and without chemical miticides to treat the bees. Buying organic honey ensures that consumers can avoid contact with pesticides that may be sprayed on or near the plants visited by honeybees. The demand for organic honey has gained traction, owing to increase in awareness to be healthy among consumers is further giving a boost the organic honey market.
A large shift in consumer’s preference toward organic products witnessed, large growth for organic honey market. The U.S. organic product sales increased by 12.4% in 2020, breaking the $60 billion mark for the first time and more than doubling the previous year’s growth. In addition, consumers spending on health has increased, owing to about 62% metropolitans buying organic, an increase of 95% in the last 5 years, according to a survey undertaken by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). This shows the shift of consumers toward organic products, the demand for which is rising and is expected to remain positive in the future. Therefore, the organic honey market demand is anticipated to rise in the future as people prefer organic honey, which has wide benefits in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and this has propelled the organic honey market growth.
Recently, there is also an increase in number of product launches in different flavors, types, and packs. Such factors coupled with rising consumer awareness about the various health benefits of using organic honey will increase honey imports. For instance, Dabur Honey, one of the honey producers in India has launched organic honey in two flavors—Chocolate and Strawberry. In addition, organic honey can be used in wide medical treatment as well as prominent member of household remedy. 24 Mantra Organic’s latest range of Organic Honey Infusions helps build immunity and overall health, 24 Mantra Organic’s latest infused range is available in four different variants where organic honey is infused with tulsi, neem, turmeric, and ginger. In addition, due to an increasing interest in healthier alternatives to sugar, food manufacturers are offering more honey-sweetened foods and drinks. The organic honey contains antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and natural sweetness that lead to their application in tea, coffee, smoothies, baked goods, salad dressings, parfaits, and marinades, among others, which are expected to lead to the growth of organic honey market in future.
The rapid spread of coronavirus has disrupted the supply chain of the organic honey market, owing to which the companies faced a minor downfall in the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the production without the labor force was not that easy, and the transportation faced minor challenges, however, soon they managed to maintain the availability of their products in different supply channels of the market.
Key Findings of the Study
By type, the organic honey market size of buckwheat segment remained the dominant segment in 2020, and is expected to gain market share in the coming years.
By application, food & beverages sector is anticipated to grow with a moderate CAGR during the organic honey market forecast period.
By region, North America led in terms of the global organic honey market share in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.
The players operating in the global organic honey market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their market share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the organic honey market include- Barkman Honey, LLC, Dabur Ltd, GloryBee, Inc., Heavenly Organics, LLC, Little Bee Impex, Nature Nate’s Honey Co., McCormick & Company, Madhava Honey LTD, Rowse Honey Ltd and Dutch Gold Honey, Inc.
