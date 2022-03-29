FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 28, 2022 CONTACT: Kristen Kilmer, DHS Communications Administrator, (605) 642-6994 or Kristen.Kilmer@state.sd.us

Nominations Sought for 2022 Governor’s Awards

PIERRE, S.D. – Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Governor’s Awards, which recognize the achievements of businesses, individuals with disabilities, and other South Dakota citizens for their contributions to the employment of people with disabilities. The deadline for nominations is Monday, May 2, 2022.

Nominations are sought for the following awards:

Distinguished Service

Outstanding Individual with a Disability

Outstanding Employee with a Disability

Outstanding Employer of the Year (three categories for small, large, and public entities)

Outstanding Transition Services

Gov. Kristi Noem will recognize the award winners during a ceremony at the Capitol this fall.

Nominations can be submitted online at https://dhs.sd.gov/rehabservices/govawards.aspx. Those requiring assistance completing nomination forms can contact the Board of Vocational Rehabilitation (BVR) by calling 605-494-3613 or emailing cwagoner@bhssc.org.

The Governor’s Awards are sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Human Services, the BVR, the Board of Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired, and the Statewide Independent Living Council.

About DHS

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Human Services (DHS) is to enhance the quality of life of people with disabilities, in partnership with its stakeholders. DHS serves South Dakota citizens of all ages through its five divisions - Developmental Disabilities, Rehabilitation Services, Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired, Long-Term Services and Supports, and the South Dakota Developmental Center.