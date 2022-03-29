Manush Ravi Prame is the CEO of MRP Services

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are two major trends that excite me.” — Manush Ravi Prame

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MRP Services provides commercial cleaning services to clients across the US. MRP has been recognized by several publications throughout the country including Green Building & Technology Magazine which featured MRP Services as one of the five green cleaning companies in 2012.

MRP Services was founded in 2007 by Manush Ravi Prame, hence the name MRP. MRP Services was founded on the principle that Manush Prame could provide quality commercial cleaning services at a better price than other green cleaners. MRP's eco-friendly cleaning methods are recognized by the EPA for their contribution to sustainability over traditional chemical usage by 95%.

Manush Ravi Prame founded MRP Services after recognizing that traditional cleaning was not only harmful to clients but also employees. MRP is a company that promotes principles of corporate social responsibility and cost reduction in cleaning services without compromising MRP's standards for quality customer service.

MRP offers cleaning services to different industries including law firms, financial institutions, event venues, and education centers. MRP follows strict EPA guidelines for green cleaning practices to create a safe working environment for its employees. Ironing out details with their customers' administrations allows them to tailor client services based on their specific needs.

Mr. Prame prides himself on exceeding customer expectations by ensuring quality control is built into all aspects of their business model. Their goal is to provide the highest quality commercial cleaning service while saving money for another corporate spending. MRP often works with a client's management team to improve the company's green footprint. MRP employs a strict vetting process through which employees gain access to their clients' facilities. MRP professionals only use organic cleaning products, going so far as to provide their own MRP-brand supplies where necessary. Mr. Prame is dedicated to bringing top-quality sustainable services to customers and educating them about the benefits of their practices for both planet Earth and the economy.

Under MRP Services, Manush Prame holds a patent for his Waterless Car Wash System that dispenses soap and wax with a touch of water. The patented technology allows car washes to save thousands of gallons of water per year. Additionally, the system uses significantly less chemicals which reduces waste runoff by as much as 80%.

The system has been well received by customers who have noticed a significant reduction in chemicals used at the facility over the past months since their switch to MRPs waterless car wash model. Additionally, many customers have called or visited MRP Services to provide positive feedback about the service they received from staff members.

"We are very excited to bring this patented technology to our clients." -Manush Ravi Prame, President of MRP Services.

At present, Manush and his team are working on how to improve their services. After the success of the Waterless Car Wash System, they are thinking of patenting an Eco-friendly glass solution. Manush believes that the Eco-friendly glass solution is a necessary next step in sustainable business practices.

Recently, MRP Services launched a 24/7 hotline for their clients. In case someone needs emergency cleaning services, they can contact the hotline, and MRP staff will be there to clean up the mess.

"The 24/7 hotline is another example of how we are redefining professional cleaning services," said Manush. There is a need for us to develop and discover alternative cleaning methods in order to minimize the effect of chemicals on our planet. I believe all companies should go green to survive the next 100 years."

Mr. Manush Ravi Prame's 24/7 hotline provides cleaning services for clients who need them at a moment's notice. The 24/7 hotline allows MRP to remain agile and efficient in meeting their customer's needs on-demand.

The 24/7 service will also be useful for those calling from outdoors or from a bar where it would be inappropriate to speak loudly." It might sound silly, but we have actually been called as late as 2 am on several occasions," said Mr. Prame. In these cases, our operators can assist with basic inquiries without disturbing the client any more than is necessary.

However, Manush prides himself on his 24/7 hotline, which provides cleaning services to clients 24 hours a day for any type of mess. For instance, he has received phone calls at 2 AM from clients who said they spilled wine on their carpet and did not know what to do. He was glad the 24/7 hotline could provide support in these situations so the customer did not have to be disturbed at such a late hour.

Moreover, to continuously promote green cleaning, MRP Services opened an online store where customers can buy environmentally friendly cleaning materials. Manush Ravi Prame said he wants to allow clients access to their best practices, so the products they use can be bought online so clients can also do minor cleaning at home without worrying about chemicals.

"Our online store is another way we are incorporating sustainable practices into our clients' daily lives," said Manush. "We want to support them in their efforts to be more environmentally friendly."

Manush Ravi Prame has received many accolades for his green business practices including an interview on Green Building & Technology Magazine. He also did talks in some colleges about green cleaning. In his talks, he emphasized the importance of environmentally responsible practices in a business.

"I receive emails every day from people trying to do business in the green space, but I can tell they don't really know what it takes. This is not just about doing things with less energy, it's about controlling costs." -Manush Ravi Prame

Mr. Manush Ravi Prame has recently joined the American Sustainable Business Council (ASBC) to continue pushing forward environmentally-friendly practices in his industry.

"The ASBC is a great place for me to meet others in the green business space. Most of my clients understand what we do, but sometimes it's helpful to be able to talk with like-minded people like myself." Mr. Prame

The 24/7 hotline for cleaning concerns, in addition to online shopping access, is a breakthrough in the professional cleaning industry that puts MRP Services head and shoulders above other companies in its field.