Orlando Junk Car Buyer Acquires New Material Handler

All Car Buys, a junk car buyer located in Orlando, FL, has recently acquired a new material handler machine from a company in Germany. The company that buys old cars, vans, or trucks has ordered a Liebherr LH50M material handler to move materials on the yard more efficiently, such as loading and unloading of materials to and from trucks and feeding material into the Arjes VZ 950 slow-speed shredder. The material handler is the latest addition to the company’s equipment list, and it will be shipped from Germany by the end of March.

The Liebherr LH50M material handler is equipped with a standard Liebherr regenerative power system that ensures maximum handling, while also keeping the fuel consumption low. Quiet operation even with the highest payload and it has a reach of 18 meters.

Selling a junk car or unwanted vehicle to All Car Buys only requires three easy steps. The first step is to inform All Car Buys about the vehicle. The second step is for All Car Buys to provide a quote for the vehicle and schedule a time for the pick-up. The vehicle owner will receive a free quote and will decide whether it is acceptable. The third step is for the seller to get the cash from All Car Buys. They can offer same or next business day pick up within the Orlando area.

A spokesperson for All Car Buys says, “It can be challenging to know what to do with old, non-running, or junk vehicles. Having them taking up valuable space on your property or creating an eyesore can also be stressful and annoying. Arranging for a tow truck to come and remove them from your property can be expensive. You also need to know the best scrapyard to take the vehicle to, to get the best price. The whole process can end up taking valuable time out of your day, not to mention it involves a lot of hassle. Fortunately, there is a solution to this problem. All Car Buys junk car removal is a convenient way to get rid of all your unwanted vehicles. Not only that, but we’ll also pay cash for your junk car.”

All Car Buys is an automotive recycling center that specializes in offering the best price for an old car, truck, van, or any other vehicle, whatever its condition, whether it is wrecked, broken down, or running. They are committed to buy the old vehicle at a fair price and tow it away for free. They don’t sell vehicle parts to the public but instead they take the car apart, separate the material, compact the body, and then sell it to the next customer in the recycling process. They have invested in various equipment for efficient processing of the junk vehicles. These include: an excavator that can pull apart the main parts of a vehicle; a slow-speed shredder for shredding parts into smaller pieces; a furnace to separate steel from aluminum; and a crusher, which compacts the remaining parts of the vehicle into a smaller package. They also have a fleet of tow trucks and offer same day pick up.

Those who are interested in the services provided by All Car Buys can contact them via phone, email, or view the company Facebook page.

Laz