Radiology Services Market Will Rise at A CAGR of 20.8% by 2029 with Emerging Player Siemens, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, GE, Neusoft, Toshiba Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Hitachi

COVID-19 accelerated the demand for remote healthcare services such as telemedicine, telehealth and teleradiology. Over the projection period, increasing acceptance of radiology as a service, which includes teleradiology, consulting services, cloud-based imaging IT services, and technology management services in remote places at a much lower cost are projected to boost market growth.

Global Radiology Services Market Analysis and Size

Over the years, radiology services and equipment have increasingly gained popularity across the globe. The popularity of tele radiology and cloud-based imaging services has grown as medical imaging technology has advanced. Consequently, various growth determinants within the market are projected to show substantial growth over the forecasted period.

The Radiology Services Market was valued at USD 1.33 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.03 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The "neurology" accounts for the largest application segment in the radiology services market owing to the increasing number of nervous disorders such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, neuro diseases, and others over the forecasted period. The market report curate by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Opportunities

Rising public awareness among the population

Growing innovations and advancements of technologies

Increased focus on research and development proficiencies

Some of the Major Players Operating in the Radiology Services Market are

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

Siemens (Germany)

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan)

GENERAL ELECTRIC (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Aspect Imaging Ltd. (Israel)

Bruker (U.S.)

AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP (U.S.)

FONAR Corp. (U.S.)

ESAOTE SPA (Italy)

Neusoft Corporation (China)

TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan)

Sanrad Medical Systems Private Limited (India)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

ONEX Corporation (Canada)

Hologic, Inc., (U.S.)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., (China)

Quality Electrodynamics, LLC (U.S.)

Post Covid-19 Impact on Radiology Services Market

Healthcare industry was largely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. The Radiology Services Market does not stand back as it was also adversely affected by it. Coronavirus has resulted in a large reduction in medical imaging procedures as there were social distancing restrictions by the government to curb the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, which has impacted the radiology as a service business during the epidemic. Postponement of non-essential medical services amid the covid-19 outbreak also affected the growth of the market. Patients' fear of viral infection has increased as a result of the pandemic, resulting in fewer hospital visits for radiological imaging. Moreover, the physicians in the radiology department shifted their focus to treating patients infected with the coronavirus, resulting in fewer medical imaging operations.

On the brighter side, the COVID-19 accelerated the demand for remote healthcare services such as telemedicine, telehealth and teleradiology . Over the projection period, increasing acceptance of radiology as a service, which includes teleradiology, consulting services, cloud-based imaging IT services, and technology management services in remote places at a much lower cost are projected to boost market growth. The determinants that are expected to boost market growth post-pandemic include increasing internet users globally and expanding market consolidation actions by leading competitors. Consequently, such factors are projected to aid the market to grow at a substantial pace post COVID-19.

Then the report discusses the supply and demand scenario, the competitive market scene, challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players. It identifies the companies that are contributing hugely towards the rapid growth of the market. The report also highlights information on the constraints that are limiting the growth of the Global Radiology Services Market . The report studies the value trends, pricing margin, etc. that determine the future growth prospects in the market. While covering the market dynamics, the report also provides detailed information on market drivers, restraints associated with the global Radiology Services Market.

Global Radiology Services Market By Type Product Services By Procedure Conventional Digital By Patient Age Adults Pediatric By Radiation Type Diagnostics Interventional Radiology By Application Cardiovascular Oncology Gynecology Neurology Urology Dental Pelvic and Abdominal Musculoskeletal Others By End Users Hospitals Ambulatory Centers Diagnostic Centers Clinics, Others



