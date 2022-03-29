CRISPR/CAS Technology Market - Detailed understanding and a powerful Approach, Challenges & Methodologies by MDC Research

North America will continue to dominate the global CRISPR technology market, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) technology is used for genome editing. The rapid growth of genome editing can positively impact food security, environmental management, sustainable development, and find applications in the development of affordable diagnostics and therapeutics for various diseases. It enables scientists to readily change DNA sequences and gene function. Correcting genetic abnormalities, curing and controlling the spread of diseases, and boosting crops are just a few of its many probable applications. As compared to previous systems, CRISPR has more potentials and applications. Among all these, one important application is the use of CRISPR in understanding various genetic and epigenetic diseases including cancer. Study of cancer by the CRISPR system is mostly done by two approaches i.e. turning on the tumour suppressor genes and turning off the oncogenes. As per the exact capability of CRISPR, this system can also be utilized to create specific mutations in different cell lines in order to model the cancers. This type of modelling can result in a better understanding of a variety of diseases such as cancer and the ability to further develop effective drugs.

The potential application of CRISPR to modify genes of numerous crops to make them more nutritious and resistant to heat and stress is expected to drive its application in the agriculture sector in the future. CRISPR can remove allergens and thus can be largely used in the food and beverage industry. Scientists are developing CRISPR systems to combat infections like HIV and herpes in medicine, which is expected to augment market growth. The rapid growth of genome editing can positively impact food security, environmental management, sustainable development, and find applications in the development of affordable diagnostics and therapeutics for various diseases. The development of new methods, tools, processes, and platforms for genome editing, improvement of existing genome-editing methods, and novel applications of genome editing technologies has led to its growing applications. The technology is being adopted in various sectors like agriculture, bioenergy, and environment, and efforts have been made to encourage R&D programs in emerging genome engineering technologies and their applications.





CRISPR technology can be used in forming various drugs, which can further increase the quality of medicine. It can be used for making medicines, according to the blood disorders and heart diseases. The rate of adoption of this technology is increasing and leads to growth of the CRISPR technology Market. The rise in funding, initiatives by the government to develop vaccines, medical technologies, drugs, devices are further propelling the growth of the genome editing market globally. Increasing usage of CRISPR systems in microbiology, growing private investments on research and development of genome editing, rising prevalence of genetic disorders, and increases application of CRISPR technology to improve crop production drives the global CRISPR technology market.

The global CRISPR technology market is segmented on the basis of product and services, application, end user. Among these segments, product holds the largest market share. Based on product and services market is segmented as, enzymes, kits, services and others. The CRISPR technology market is categorized based on application into biomedical applications, agricultural applications, and industrial applications. Among these segments, biomedical segment is fastest growing segment. Based on end user, the CRISPR Technology market is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROS), and academic & government research institutes.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the CRISPR technology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America held over major share in the CRISPR Technology market, owing to significant research carried out in order to develop novel therapeutics for disease targeting and high adoption of genome editing technique for germline modifications. The adoption of CRISPR in biomedical, agricultural, and industrial applications has also increased considerably in North America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in upcoming years. The rapid economic growth in this region along with diversified population and large patient pool, drives CRISPR Technology market in this region. Due to many applications in developing economies of the region for animal disease and human disease treatment is driving the market by need to focus on efficient and effective healthcare. The region also has a vast demand for food and agriculture leading to opportunity for CRISPR in the food and the agriculture industry.

The global CRISPR Technology market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Cellecta, GeneCopoeia, New England Biolabs, OriGene Technologies, GenScript, Integrated DNA Technologies and Agilent Technologies, hold the substantial market share in the CRISPR Technology market.





Recent Developments

Scientists at UCLA and UC San Francisco, UC Berkeley received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to jointly launch an early phase, first-in-human clinical trial of a CRISPR gene correction therapy. It is for patients with sickle cell disease using the patient's own blood-forming stem cells.

QIAGEN announced the launch of CRISPR Kit and CRISPR Q-Primer Solutions that allow researchers to analyse edited genetic material with unparalleled speed and efficiency. It helps to determine how their interventions have changed the function of the DNA sequence in question.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced positive interim data from an ongoing Phase 1 clinical study of their lead in vivo genome editing candidate, NTLA-2001, which is being developed as a single-dose treatment for transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis.



COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products/Services Offered, Financial Performance, R&D Intensity, Marketing & Sales Intensity, Recent Developments, Analyst Corner)*

Merck KGaA Thermo Fisher Scientific Agilent Technologies Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) GenScript GeneCopoeia, Inc. New England Biolabs Origene Technologies, Inc. Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc Applied StemCell. Inc.

MDC Research conducts in-deep analysis on growth opportunities, driving factors, and challenges in the market. The stakeholders and CXOs will be able to better handle the situation by knowing about the risks.

