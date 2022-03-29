UV Curing System Market worth US$ 5,153.2 million by 2028 - Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Stringent Government Regulations for Conventional Coating Process to Drive Market Growth During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partners published the latest research study on “UV Curing System Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Application and End User,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 2,817.2 million in 2021 to US$ 5,153.2 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 2,817.2 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 5,153.2 million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Forecast Period 2021- 2028

Base Year 2020

No. of Pages 136

No. Tables 56

No. of Charts & Figures 74

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Application and End User

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of the UV Curing System Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000952/

Increasing demand for the UV LED curing system over the traditional lamp-based curing system is one of the major factors for the growth of the UV curing system market. Furthermore, coatings and adhesives, when exposed to traditional curing systems, release volatile organic compounds, which affect the health of the workers associated with the process and the environment. Therefore, in various countries, strict government regulations were imposed regarding the emission of volatile organic compounds. UV LED curing method reduces the emissions of volatile compounds. Therefore, the demand for UV curing systems using LED increased in various verticals, which is driving the growth of the market. However, limited depth curing may act as a restraint in the growth of the UV curing system market.

Increasing Adoption of UV Curing Solutions for 3D Printing to Fuel UV Curing System Market Growth during Forecast Period:

There is an increase in the use of 3D printing in today's market. Many companies are increasingly using this technology for creating a three-dimensional structure for rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing. The UV curing process is based on a photochemical reaction, using light instead of heat, which instantly dries and cures the inks. Therefore, with the high adoption of 3D printing in the global market, the market for UV curing is simultaneously growing, and it will continue to increase in the coming years. For instance, RAD TECH uses UV curing systems for the 3D printing process and additive manufacturing. Arkema Group uses the 3D printing technology using the UV curing method to provide superior performance and faster curing material to its customers. Thus, the increasing adoption of UV curing technology in the 3D printing industry will support the growth of UV curing systems in the coming years.

Inquire before Buying at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000952/

UV Curing System Market: Application Overview

Based on application, the UV curing system market is segmented into bonding & assembling, disinfection, coating & finishing, and painting. The bonding & assembling segment led the market in 2020. Manufacturers of consumer electronics and wearable gadgets, such as smartwatches containing chips and flexible sensors, are seeing new prospects owing to the Internet of Things (IoT). Breakthroughs in device design and manufacturing technology positively impact PCB production worldwide. Thus, the rise in PCB production is propelling the demand for bonding & assembling processes from the manufacturers.

UV Curing System Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Phoseon Technology, Nordson, Heraeus, Dymax, and IST Metz GmbH are among the key players profiled in the UV curing system market. Several market players were analyzed to acquire a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

Buy Premium Copy of UV Curing System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000952/

In 2022, 2022 Heraeus Noblelight launched infrared and UV technology for future-proof coating solutions at the PaintExpo trade fair in Karlsruhe in April

In 2021, Phoseon Technology announced a partnership with American Ultraviolet for the advancement of LED curing in all UV curing markets.

Browse Related Reports and get a Sample copy

UV Curable Resins Market 2028 by Types, Application, Technology, Opportunities, End Users, and Regions - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/uv-curable-resins-market/

UV LED Market to Reach US$ 1,311.7 Million at a CAGR of 24.8% by 2025 - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/uv-led-market/

UV Germicidal Lamp Market 2028 By Product, Type, Application, Application, and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/uv-germicidal-lamp-market

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical devices, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals, and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/uv-curing-systems-market

More Research: https://industrialit.com.au/author/theinsightpartners/



