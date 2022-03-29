Vaccine Adjuvants Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a forecast study of the “ Vaccine Adjuvants Market Report 2021-2031”. Forecasts by Type (Pathogen, Adjuvant Emulsion, Particulate, Combination, Others,), Route of Administration (Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, Intradermal, Others), Disease Type (Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Others), End-User (Paediatric, Adults, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

According to Visiongain analysis, the global vaccine adjuvants market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Which Factors are Fuelling Vaccine Adjuvants Industry Growth?

Growing Investment in Vaccine Development to Fuel Vaccine Adjuvants Market Growth

Rising R&D Activities by Government and Vaccine Manufacturers

Growing Government Focus on Immunization Across Emerging Economies to Boost Vaccine Adjuvants Market Growth

Unmet Vaccine Needs for Certain Diseases

What are the Opportunities for Vaccine Adjuvants vendors?

Adjuvants Can Enhance Immune Response

Vaccine Adjuvants Can Reduce Amount of Vaccine Protein Required Per Dose

Combination Adjuvants to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Market Players

Which Factors Are Restraining Vaccine Adjuvants Industry Growth?

Lack of Healthcare Infrastructure Across LMIC (Low and Middle Income) Economies

Stringent Regulatory Scenarios

High Cost of Adjuvant Based Research

Opportunity for Innovation Within the Vaccine Adjuvants Market Remains Strong

The opportunity for innovation within the global vaccine adjuvants market remains strong. As time progresses, the technology used in the manufacturing and development of vaccines is improved. This will lead to improvements in the manufacturing processes of vaccines that could save costs. Similarly, it allows for innovative vaccine platforms to be researched. This could lead to better vaccines that give a stronger efficacy, or new targets for vaccines could be found. This will all contribute to developing the vaccine adjuvants market.

Indian Vaccine Adjuvants Market to Witness Highest Growth Rate

India is another extremely promising market in the developing world. India is the second largest populous nation in the world with approximately 1.3 billion people in 2020. The Indian vaccine adjuvants market holds great potential due to its sheer population and extremely high birth rates that feeds the vaccine adjuvants demand . However, due to structural and economic barriers, a large proportion of the society is unable to access the vaccines. An estimated 2.5 million lives are lost each year in India due to diseases that are apparently avoidable through vaccines. The low vaccine coverage rates are due to the low per capita vaccine expenditure reported, which in turn results in an unequal market with low access to immunization. According to Visiongain analysis, continuous improvement in healthcare facilities coupled with rising R&D activities by government and major companies are anticipated to fuel the regional vaccine adjuvants market growth.

Competitive Landscape

According to Visiongain analysis, key players are forming various strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and launching new products to strengthen their position in the global vaccine adjuvants market. Companies are also expanding their R&D, distribution, and management facilities to expand their business and to hold a competitive edge in the vaccine adjuvants market. Some of the leading companies profiled in the report include: GSK, CSL, Agenus, Adjuvance, Novavax, SPI Pharma, Invivogen, Avanti Polar Lipids, Seppic, Croda, MVP Laboratories, OZ Biosciences, and Dynavax.

