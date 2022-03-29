Submit Release
News Search

There were 979 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,580 in the last 365 days.

Expanse Studios to Showcase at ICE London 2022

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studio, a global gaming rising star, will demonstrate its latest games and development plans at ICE London 2022 from 12 to 14 April at booth S5-332.

The planet’s biggest industry trade show returns after a two-year setback and goes hand in hand with the rise in Expanse slot portfolio and some great news – cooperation with emerging and regulated markets, a constant rise of the game offer as well as flawless design.

Wild Icy Fruits, Circus Fever Deluxe, Titan Roulette are already dominating the list. accompanied by free spin and progressive jackpot features. Visitors will also be able to learn more about H2 2022 plans for new markets.

To enrich your growing customer base with well-designed, innovative, and user-friendly games, contact Expanse at sales@expanse.studios or visit https://expanse.studio/.

See you in London!

Corporate Communications and Queries

For more information, to make additional queries and appoint the meeting with the Studio’s team, contact:

Expanse Studios

Lyons Range 20, Office No. 3 Bisazza Street, Sliema

Malta

SLM 1640

www.expanse.studio 

press@expanse.studio

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b1fea3b-d4bb-4254-b342-c35a32c34525

 


Primary Logo

Expanse at ICE London 2022

Expanse at ICE 2022

You just read:

Expanse Studios to Showcase at ICE London 2022

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.