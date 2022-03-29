UK Region will Spearhead Growth of the Global Female Hair Piece, Wig, and Extension Market with a 11.7% Revenue Share

UK Female Hair Piece, Wig, and Extension -amr

UK Region to Create Substantial Growth Opportunities for Female Hair Piece, Wig, and Extension Market during 2027

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair piece, wig, and extension has been very popular in the European countries. With increase in prevalence of the medical conditions such as alopecia and cancer the popularity of products that help the user to conceal their balding areas have increased tremendously in the UK. False hair product such as wigs have become a product of choice in the female hair loss community

UK Female Hair Piece, Wig, and Extension Market Overview 2021–2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “UK Female Hair Piece, Wig, and Extensions Market by Product Type, and Material: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” The UK female hair piece, wig, and extension market size was valued at $612.9 million on 2019, and is expected to reach $1,185.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2027. The wigs segment was the largest contributor in 2019 and, is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Hair pieces, wigs and hair extensions are artificial hair integrations that are used by men and women to either attain a certain hair style or cover up balding or partial bald patches caused by hair loss. The purpose of hair extension is to alter the hairstyle instantly and add length and volume to natural hair by clipping, gluing, or sewing on natural hair, thus hiding baldness and enhancing the appearance. False hair is primarily sourced from countries such as China, Japan, Korea, Brazil, India, Peru, and Western European countries. The major consumer base of false hair product are the U.S., China and the UK.

The hair piece, wig, and extension market is growing at an exponential rate. This is attributed to the evolving fashion and growing acceptance of female hair piece, wig, and extension market in the UK. Healthy and lush hair is often regarded as an important component in beauty among women. Thus, increase in consciousness among women regarding their looks has boosted the demand for hair pieces, wigs, and extensions. A large population of women suffer from hair loss in the UK. According to the National Health Service (NHS), around 8 million women in the UK suffer from hair loss and often search for ways to fix or mask their condition through wigs, extensions, and transplants. Thus, upsurge in number of women suffering from hair loss has notably boosted the demand for elegant hair accessories in the recent times.

Hair wigs and hair extensions that are frizz-free, smooth, and resembling natural human hair are in high demand. Industries have been investing considerably in the manufacturing and chemical processing of synthetic hair for making it look more natural. However, the significant environmental impact of synthetic wigs and emergence of novel treatment of hair loss such as Minoxidil act as the major challenges for the growth of the market in the UK. Conversely, breakthrough production of false hair is expected to drive the UK female hair piece, wig, and extension market in future.

Segmentation Analysis

The UK female hair piece, wig, and extension market is segmented on the basis of product type and material. Depending on product type, the market is segregated into hair pieces, which include bangs & fringes, ponytails, hair buns, hair wraps, head bands, and other (toupee and wefts); wigs, which include standard & capless construction, hand tied, monofilament construction, lace front wig, and others (partial wigs and French knot wig); hair extensions, which include clip-in hair extension, tape-in hair extension, sew-in hair extension/weave, and pre-bonded hair extension.

Based on UK female hair piece, wig, and extension market forecast by product type, the wigs segment led the market in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The growth in this segment is attributed to increase in acceptance and use of wigs as form of masking tool for patients suffering from alopecia and cancer. Furthermore, rise in affinity of women toward various celebrity wigs boosts the UK female hair piece, wig, and extension market growth.

Based on the UK female hair piece, wig, and extension market analysis by material, the real hair segment was the major contributor in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to real wig being perceived to be better in terms of quality by women. However, the synthetic segment is expected to garner higher growth rate, owing to cost-effectiveness and high availability.



Key Findings Of The Study

On the basis of product type, the hair extensions segment is projected to witness the growth rate, during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the wigs segment is expected to dominate the market from 2021 to 2027.

The hair pieces segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the material, the real hair segment was the largest segment in terms of market share in 2019.

Based on the material, the synthetic hair segment was the fastest growing segment in the forecast period.

The key players in the UK female hair piece, wig, and extension industry profiled in the report :-

ADERANS CO., LTD.

CINDERELLA HAIR

DAXBOURNE INTERNATIONAL LTD

FOXY LOCKS LTD.

HAIR DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

KIMWIGS.CO.UK

LUXY HAIR CO.

RACOON INTERNATIONAL LTD.

SALONLABS LLC

