U.S. Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Worth $24.63 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ U.S. Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by Treatment Technologies Type (Membrane Separation & Filtration, Sludge Management Technology, Activated Sludge, Clarification) and Application - Forecast to 2029”, published by Meticulous Research®, the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2020–2029 to reach $24.63 Billion by 2029.

In the U.S., water and wastewater treatment systems are used in residential, commercial, agricultural, municipal, institutional, industrial, utility, brewery, winery, and distillery applications. Innovative research, the growing focus on water pollution abatement, strong techno-economic networks, the increasing need for water reclamation and reuse technologies, increased water pollution, and the increasing establishment of new manufacturing plants in the country are the major factors influencing the growth of the water and wastewater treatment technologies market in the U.S. Furthermore, stringent regulations on the safe and appropriate use of onsite wastewater treatment systems (OWTS), improvements in wastewater treatment technology, and the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases drive the growth of the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market.

In addition, the growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment technologies is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the vendors operating in the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies. However, the high installation, maintenance, and operational costs are expected to hinder the growth of this market to a notable extent. Additionally, the aging and deterioration of existing water infrastructure are the major challenges for the growth of the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market.

The U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market is segmented based on treatment technology type and application.

Based on treatment technology type, the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market is segmented into membrane separation & filtration, sludge management technology, activated sludge, clarification, chlorination, industrial demineralization, membrane bioreactor (MBR), UV and ozone, dissolved air flotation, electrochemical scale treatment systems, electrochemical water treatment technology, and other treatment technologies. The membrane separation technology segment is further segmented into Reverse Osmosis (RO) membranes, Ultrafiltration (UF) membranes, Microfiltration (MF) membranes, Nanofiltration (NF) membranes, and others. In 2022, the membrane separation & filtration segment is expected to account for the largest share of the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising demand for low energy-consuming water treatment processes and the growing emphasis on reducing the usage of chemicals in water treatment.

The membrane separation and filtration segment is further segmented into reverse osmosis (RO) membranes, ultrafiltration (UF) membranes, microfiltration (MF) membranes, Nanofiltration (NF) membranes, and others. In 2022, the reverse osmosis (RO) membranes segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market for membrane separation and filtration. The RO membrane technology is the most economical and removes 90% to 99% of all dissolved contaminants. Therefore, these membranes are being used increasingly for wastewater recovery, desalination of seawater and brackish water for drinking, and other purposes. The rising demand for low energy-consuming water treatment processes, in turn, boosts the demand for reverse osmosis membrane water treatment technology.

Based on application, the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market is segmented into municipal and industrial. In 2022, the municipal segment is expected to account for the largest share of the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to improved water quality & public health and the growing number of aging and deteriorating water infrastructures in the country. In addition, the increase in environmental concerns and the rising number of stringent regulations and legislations regarding wastewater drives the growth of this segment. The U.S. regulatory authorities have formulated and implemented various regulations to promote water conservation and reduce water pollution. However, the industrial segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The industrial water and wastewater treatment technologies market is primarily driven by increasing industrialization and urbanization, declining freshwater resources, increasing energy demand across the globe, and a rising focus on water quality and public health. The increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases, growth in industrial demand, and stringent governmental regulations on treating industrial wastewater also support the growth of this market.

The key players operating in the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market are Suez Environnement S.A. (France), Veolia Environnement SA. (France), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada), Ecolab, Inc. (U.S.), GFL Environmental Inc. (U.S.), and Clean TeQ Water Limited (Australia) among others.

Scope of the Report

U.S. Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Type

Membrane Separation & Filtration Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membranes Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes Microfiltration (MF) Membrane Nanofiltration (NF) Membranes Other Filtration Technologies

Sludge Management Technology

Activated Sludge

Clarification

Chlorination

Industrial Demineralization

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)

UV And Ozone

Dissolved Air Flotation

Electrochemical Scale Treatment Systems

Electrochemical Water Treatment Technology (Electrocoagulation and Electro-oxidation–EEC/EEO)

Other Treatment Technologies

U.S. Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Application

Municipal

Industrial Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Power Generation Pulp and Paper Oil & Gas Mining Petrochemical Semiconductors Other Industrial Applications



