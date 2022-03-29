Community Voices Heard Power Endorses Delsenia Glover to Represent Harlem’s 70th Assembly District
EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of Community Voices Heard Power, the electoral arm for its sister organization, Community Voices Heard, will gather at the Harriet Tubman Statue (St. Nicholas Ave & Frederick Douglass Blvd. NY) today at 11 am to proudly announce their endorsement of Delsenia Glover to represent New York’s 70th Assembly District.
Community Voices Heard Power’s membership is comprised of powerful advocates for their families and communities. They are supporting Delsenia Glover because they see that the status quo isn’t working for Harlem. They believe that under Delsenia’s leadership, “Harlem” narrative can be replaced by one of retention, investment, and growth.
Ms. Glover is a long-time supporter of public housing, the former executive director of housing and advocacy group Tenants and Neighbors, and the former Deputy NYC Public Advocate on Housing. She founded the coalition Housing Justice for All and has long been committed to ensuring that all Harlemites have access to fair and equitable housing. She is also a vocal supporter of NYC’s Good Cause Eviction bill and has demonstrated her commitment to fighting against injustices in our justice system.
“As an organization rooted in Harlem and committed to the advancement of the residents in our community, we are honored to endorse Harlem's own Delsenia Glover to Assembly District 70,” said Juanita O. Lewis, Executive Director of Community Voices Heard Power. “At a time when tenants’ rights are at stake and thousands of New Yorkers face eviction, we need champions like Delsenia Glover leading the way ensuring all New Yorkers experience housing justice.”
“Delsenia Glover is a justice-focused activist who will put the Harlem community’s needs first in the NYS Assembly,” said candidate Delsenia Glover.
In 2021, CVHP led its largest electoral program focused on electing progressive and diverse candidates into office to create a more equitable New York for everyone. With 16 candidate wins in the last electoral cycle, CVHP is committed to supporting women, people of color, and or low-income people and is committed to building a model of co-governance with their communities.
