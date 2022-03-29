Submit Release
Grade Raise on U.S. Highway 81 by Arlington to Begin

For Immediate Release:  Monday, March 28, 2022

Contact: Mike Border, SDDOT Project Engineer, at 1-605-367-5680

 

ARLINGTON, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin a permanent grade raise on U.S. Highway 81 south of Arlington through the Twin Lakes area. Highway 81 will close to through traffic on Monday, April 4, 2022, as work on the grade raise begins.

 This construction project is designed to raise the road approximately two feet to help ensure that the roadway will not flood during future high-water events. 

Access to residents and communities adjacent to the project will be maintained, but travelers are encouraged to use the signed detour route around the project. The detour route around the project includes U.S. Highway 14 and S.D. Highway 34 west to S.D. Highway 25.

The prime contractor for this $8.5 million project is Prairie States Trucking, Inc., Sioux Falls. The completion date for this project is Sept. 28, 2022.

For more information about the project, please contact Mike Border, SDDOT Project Engineer, at Michael.border@state.sd.us or 605-367-5680.  Additional information is available on the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/arlington-pcn-044g

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system. 

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org  or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

