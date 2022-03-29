Read This Report to Find out Total Addressable Market for Electric Vehicles Industry

Emergen Research Logo

Growing environmental awareness and increasing government initiatives regarding the adoption of Electric Vehicles are driving the demand of the market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Electric Vehicles Market is expected to reach USD 793.24 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed due to the growing environmental awareness among consumers and increasing government initiatives regarding the adoption of Electric Vehicles to reduce the emission levels in the environment. Increasing research and development for the technological advancement of the products is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The pandemic has severely affected the automotive & transportation industry and disrupted the supply chain, raw material supplies, and demand for the product in the automotive industry. As people are facing a financial crisis, there are changes in consumer buying behavior, which can adversely affect the industry. The liquidity shortfall and the cash crisis have already affected the sales of the product. Additionally, many companies are withdrawing their investments, and the government of several countries is cutting down the incentives provided by them earlier, which are hampering the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Collaborations among Companies to Increase Business Prospects in Global Market

List of Key Players Covered in the Report- Volkswagen Group, Tesla Motors, BYD Company Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Nissan Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Daimler AG, BMW, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, and Hyundai, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Electric Vehicles Market on the basis of Product, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Class, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)

Battery electric vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)

Fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial Vehicle

Two wheeler

Passenger Car

Vehicle Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Luxury

Mid-Priced

Key Highlights from the Report

The Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) segment dominated the market with a share of 48.5% in 2019 due to its higher efficiencies and decreasing prices of the battery. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to the increasing government initiatives of developing nations to promote the manufacturing of the Electric Vehicles.

The Commercial Vehicle is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.0% over the forecast period as the government of the developing countries is replacing the fuel-based bus with electric buses in order to reduce the CO2 emission.

Asia-Pacific has the highest adoption rate in the market due to the increasing urban population in countries such as China, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia and the increasing disposable income of the consumers.

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

