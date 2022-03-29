Supply Chain Analytics Industry, Find out the Total Possible Market Demand

Emergen Research Logo

Supply Chain Analytics market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market evaluation report on the Supply Chain Analytics market explores how the Supply Chain Analytics market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2021 - 2028.

supply chain analytics market size reached USD 3.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for improving supply chain and operational efficiencies is expected to drive revenue growth of the global supply chain analytics market over the forecast period. Growing demand for demand analytics to reduce inventory costs is expected to propel global supply chain analytics market growth going ahead. Increasing adoption of supply chain analytics across industries to enhanced decision-making capabilities is expected to boost growth of the global supply chain analytics market during the forecast period.

To help gain the business owner further gain business intelligence the study on the Supply Chain Analytics market for the forecast period, brings to light data on production capability, consumption capacity, spending power, investment feasibility, and technology innovation. A thorough assessment of market performance across different regions is presented through self-explanatory graphic images, charts, and tables that add weight to corporate presentations and marketing materials. The study offers regional profiles of major vendors and extensive country-level break down to empower companies to make a wise investment decision when exploring new regions.

The market intelligence study for the Supply Chain Analytics market further provides an inside-out overview of necessary aspects associated with the product classification, important definitions, major orders and other industry-centric parameters. An underlying part of the study also maps the important factors associated with the recent events such as mergers and acquisition, collaboration and new product launches. In addition, the research lays down a robust groundwork for obtaining a vast amount of information that potential customers can use to increase their profits and reduce costs. The inclusion of data on market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers clarity presents an analytical picture of, what manufacturers are aiming for.

Companies profiled in the global Supply Chain Analytics market:

Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., QlikTech Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Cloudera, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Accenture PLC, Capgemini SE, and Savi Technologies, Inc.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global supply chain analytics market on the basis of deployment, component, solution, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Supplier performance analytics

Inventory analytics

Demand analysis and forecasting

Spend & procurement analytics

Transportation & logistics analytics

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Goods

Others

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies. The research is one of its kind global analyses of aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, profit and gross margin worldwide for the forecast period. Extensive coverage of statistics associated with recent events including acquisition and mergers and strengths and weaknesses of a company forms an important part of the study on the Supply Chain Analytics market.

Key Highlights in the Report

The cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cloud-based supply chain analytics solutions across various industries is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

In terms of revenue share, the solution segment is expected to lead over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of supply chain analytics solutions by end-users.

Increasing adoption of demand analysis & forecasting solutions among end-users to reduce inventory cost is expected to drive revenue growth of the demand analysis and forecasting segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global supply chain analytics market during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue share, the manufacturing segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of supply chain analytics in the manufacturing sector.

Factors such as robust presence of international supply chain analytics solutions providers such as Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, and Cloudera, Inc. in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook of Supply Chain Analytics Market:

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Features of the Supply Chain Analytics Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

