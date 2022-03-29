What is the Total Addressable Market for Digital Payment Industry?

Emergen Research Logo

Rising Internet proliferation and growth of e-commerce are key factors driving global digital payment market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence study on the Digital Payment market brings in the best of both qualitative and quantitative assessment techniques to explore the market size, share, and status of the Digital Payment market for the forecast period, 2021 - 2028

digital payment market size is expected to reach USD 215.88 Billion at a steady CAGR of 13.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Factors driving steady market revenue growth include rising Internet proliferation and growth of e-commerce sector. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in 2019, over 4 Billion individuals (51% of the global population) had access to the Internet, an increase of 8.1% from the previous years. Rising Internet proliferation has been pivotal in spurring growth of e-commerce sales, which in turn, is driving demand for digital payment methods such as digital wallets as a means to a secure, convenient, and fast payment method for e-commerce customers. Digital wallet enables a pleasant and improved online shopping experience by eliminating complications in checkout processes, which are the primary reasons behind shoppers abandoning their shopping carts. Additionally, digital wallets are also beneficial in enhancing customer loyalty, thereby encouraging e-commerce service providers to integrate digital wallets in their digital payments options.

Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries.

The global Digital Payment market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Mastercard Inc., Fiserv Inc., Visa Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., PayPal Holdings Inc., Intuit Inc., Global Payments Inc., Stripe, PayU, and ACI Worldwide Inc.

Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. Moreover, the report sheds light on the cutting-edge expansion strategies adopted by the market contenders, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships & collaborations, new product launches, and brand promotions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital payment market on the basis of offering, organization size, mode of deployment, industry vertical, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Payment Gateway Solutions

Payment Wallet Solutions

Payment Processing Solutions

Payment Security & Fraud Management Solutions

Point of Sale Solutions

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

Cloud

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Travel & Hospitality

Media & Entertainment

Others

Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2021, Mastercard in collaboration with Fibank launched MyFin, which is a digital wallet for online payments and fast money transfers. MyFin delivers advanced features enabling peer-to-peer money transfer using payment links.

Digital payment security and fraud management solutions incorporate innovative security features, such as biometric authentication and tokenization to help lessen the threats associated with scams and chargebacks. A digital wallet, such as Alipay, deploys tokenization and advanced customer authentication to provide higher rates of transaction approval than other payment methods. Thus, digital payments, by delivering enhanced payment flexibility allows businesses to protect their revenue by preventing customer churn arising from insufficient at the time of making a purchase.

Large enterprises provide multiple digital payment options to improve their customer experience. Enterprise digital wallets are evolving as a cheaper, convenient, and secure payment method. Retail giants such as Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, and Alibaba have their enterprise digital wallets to provide the benefit of direct payments by customers and remove payment card intermediaries.

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition, the competitive dynamics of the Digital Payment market are evaluated in detail during the study. Current and future trends shaping the progress of the industry are evaluated during the study, which offers a review of the major technology trends expected to dominate the during the forecast period.

