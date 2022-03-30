Robotaxi Market Projected to reach 1,445,822 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 136.8%

MarketsandMarkets

This research report categorizes the robotaxi market based on Application, Level of Autonomy, Vehicle, Propulsion, Component, Service Type, and Region.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global robotaxi market size is projected to grow from 617 units in 2021 to 1,445,822 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 136.8%. Factors such as The rising concerns over road safety, emissions, and the increasing demand for ride-hailing services have led to the growth of the market. Autonomous vehicles also help in optimizing cost to the fleet operator. Newer business models like mobility as a service would provide another sustainable and profitable revenue stream in the future.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Robotaxi Market"

159 – Tables

64 – Figures

193 – Pages

“Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.”

Rapid testing of autonomous vehicles, presence of numerous technology providers and ride-hailing companies, and plans to deploy robotaxi fleets for mass usage are the key factors driving the market in China. The Asia Pacific region comprises emerging economies such as China and India, along with developed nations such as Japan, and is the largest market for automotive. The key drivers for the robotaxi market in China are the growing concerns about pollution and the increasing number of vehicles on roads that have led to traffic congestion. The Chinese government has also structured guidelines in place for the testing and implementation of robotaxis. These guidelines have encouraged several companies to test their vehicles in China. In addition, the increasing demand for electric vehicles and availability of infrastructure are expected to lead to the increasing deployment of robotaxis.

Level 4 segment is estimated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Ease of deployment and operation of level 4 autonomous robo-taxis are the main reasons for growth. Lack of technological advancements and safety issues are the hurdle for level 5 autonomous vehicles for mass deployment. As per industry experts, the first few deployments would be on level 4. Post that, with technological advancements in the robo-taxi market in countries such as the US, Germany, and China, more vehicles are projected to move to level 5 autonomy.

Car rental segment is estimated to account for the largest and the fastest market during the forecast period

The demand for wider transportation services and reduction in traffic congestion on prominent roads is expected to drive the market for car rentals. Various ride-hailing companies along with OEMs have planned to introduce autonomous vehicles for car rentals. For instance, Tesla claims converting its existing vehicles into robotaxis, which owners can utilize for robotaxi commercial operations resulting in extra income for owners. Majority of the countries across the globe are taking initiatives to improve their transport infrastructure and reduce carbon emissions, which are further driving the car rental segment for robotaxis. In early 2021, Baidu and AutoX deployed robotaxi services which can be used through ride-hailing mobile apps in China. Such ride-sharing related developments are expected to drive the car rental segment.

Key Market Players:

The global Robotaxi Market is dominated by major players Waymo (US), Cruise LLC (US), Baidu (China), AutoX (China), EasyMile (France), Navya (France), Optimus Ride (US), Didi Chuxing (China), and Tesla (US).

