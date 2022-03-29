Reports And Data

Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market Size – USD 3.76 Billion in 2020, CAGR of 7.12%, Market Trends – Rise in demand for a survey of the land.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for land surveys globally and rising need for digitalization in the infrastructure industry is boosting the market.

The global Terrestrial Laser Scanning market is expected to reach USD 6.48 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Terrestrial Laser Scanning market is boosted by a rise in demand for land surveys and 3D scanning techniques that can be used in the infrastructure industry in the APAC region. Increasing expenditure in the infrastructure market is in turn boosting the terrestrial laser Scanning market.

The laser Scanning is famous among industrial applications. Certain companies use it to get the exact data of the surrounding and are also used in emergencies such as evacuation. A Laser Scanning is used to monitor the forest resources environment. It is also used in capturing geographical data and also aid in topographical surveys.

Asia Pacific has the highest CAGR OF 7.2%. It dominates the market due to the increasing usage of laser Scannings by notable companies for surveys. North America follows closely. Growing infrastructure in Brazil and Mexico will boost the market in that region as well.

Key participants include Carl Zeiss Optotechnik (Germany), 3D Digital Corporation (US), Maptek (Australia), Trimble (US), Creaform (Canada), RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems (Austria), FARO Technologies (US), Topcon (Japan), Hexagon (Sweden) and Teledyne Technologies (US) among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Terrestrial Laser Scanning dominated the market in the year 2020 with a market share of USD 3.76 Billion. Its primary application is in geographical data required in topographical surveys.

Terrestrial Laser Scanning had infiltrated the residential construction market along with mobile mapping of buildings. It is used to study the lay of the land where the construction is to take place.

Phase based Scanning is commonly used in building surveys or short range work whereas pulse base Scanning is all about speed. Pulse based Scanning is used for long distance work.

In mining, laser technology is used to measure the position of surface or targeted feature. Laser scanning is also used to create a 3D model of the mining area.

A major use of laser Scannings is nowadays in forestry. It is an efficient way of acquiring a tree’s detail attribute in the forest plot.

Building Information Model is used in engineering, research, asset management projects, upgrade in infrastructure etc.

The Asia Pacific region dominates the market with a CAGR of 7.2%. The emergence of multiple construction projects in this region has given a rise to the market of laser Scanning.

Faro technologies in May 2020, made an investment in present4D GmbH which is a professional solution provider of virtual reality. This alliance will amalgamate software into a broad range of spectrum that will drive the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Terrestrial Laser Scanning market on the basis of solutions, application, types and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2028)

Hardware

Software

Oil and gas

Mining

Infrastructure

Forestry and Agriculture

Transportation and Logistics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2028)

Building Information Modeling (BIM)

Surveying

Research and Engineering

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2028)

Phase Shift Scanning

Pulse based Scanning

Mobile Scanning

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

