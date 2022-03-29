Family Indoor Entertainment Market Trend Analysis 2021-2028: Dave & Buster's, Cinergy Entertainment, The Walt Disney

Emergen Research Logo

Family indoor entertainment Market Trends – Increasing number of malls

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global family indoor entertainment market size reached USD 24.35 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing disposable income among consumers in developing countries and an increase in the number of family entertainment centers to offer a variety of family entertainment and celebratory activities are among some key factors driving global family indoor entertainment market revenue growth. Increasing number of malls in rapidly expanding urban areas and settings is expected to continue to support deployment and opening of such centers and drive revenue growth of the market to a significant extent going ahead.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Family Indoor Entertainment market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Family Indoor Entertainment market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Family Indoor Entertainment market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• Families with children (9-12) segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust CAGR during the forecast period. High number of children-related birthday celebrations, events, rituals and ceremonies, as well as other celebration activities are conducted at family indoor entertainment centers for families with children (9-12).

• Entry fees & ticket sales segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Major source of income is ticket sales and entry fees in family indoor entertainment centers, which is expected to increase as the number of visitors increase and the competitive scenario continues to change going ahead.

• Arcade studios segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Popularity of video games and arcade games is not restricted to children and young adults. More advanced and exciting games and technologies are steadily becoming popular with an increasing adult base.

Key Players operating in the Family Indoor Entertainment industry are:

Dave & Buster's Inc., Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Legoland Discovery Centre, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd., Lucky Strike Entertainment, LLC, Scene75 Entertainment Center, CEC Entertainment Inc., Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., and Main Event Entertainment, LP

Emergen Research has segmented the global family indoor entertainment on the basis of visitor demographic, revenue source, type, application, and region:

• Visitor Demographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Families with Children (0-8)

o Families with Children (9-12)

o Teenagers (13-19)

o Young adults (20-25)

o Adults (25+)

• Revenue Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Entry Fees & Ticket Sales

o Merchandising

o Food & Beverages

o Advertisement

o Others

• Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Children’s Edutainment Centers (CEDCs)

o Children’s Entertainment Centers (CECs)

o Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs)

o Location-based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs)

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Physical Play Activities

o Arcade Studios

o Skill & Competition Games

o AR & VR Gaming Zones

o Others

The Global Family Indoor Entertainment Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Family Indoor Entertainment market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Family Indoor Entertainment Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Family Indoor Entertainment market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Family Indoor Entertainment market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Radical Features of the Family Indoor Entertainment Market Report:

• The report encompasses Family Indoor Entertainment market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

• An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

• Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

• Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

• The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Family Indoor Entertainment industry

