Reproductive Genetics Market Applications, Countries, Size, Forecast to 2028

The global reproductive genetics market size is expected to reach USD 11.23 Billion at a steady CAGR of 12.3% in 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global reproductive genetics market, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Reproductive Genetics industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Reproductive Genetics market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Reproductive Genetics market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by emergenresearch, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Reproductive Genetics market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others

Increasing investment by major companies and rising demand for genetic testing, and improvement in reimbursement policies for medical tests are key growth driving factors

Reproductive Genetics Market Size – USD 4.41 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.3%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for In vitro fertilization procedures

Key players in the market include Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fulgent Genetics, Inc., Centogene AG, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Qiagen N.V., and OPKO Health, Inc.

Chromosomal abnormalities are responsible for 50% of miscarriages in first trimester. Reproductive genetics identifies embryos without these abnormalities so that they can be used for IVF, thus increasing the likelihood of healthy pregnancy and baby regardless of patient health. It also helps in achieving higher pregnancy rates per transfer, which reduces the need for IVF and results in low cost, time, and stress.

Advancements in genomic technologies and implementation of these technologies in clinical medicine has expanded their usage in diagnosis of genetic disorders, carrier screening, and identification of cause of infertility. Some tests are quite expensive, which deters couples from going ahead with the tests, but as there is a decline in cost of sequencing and surge in mixed-ethnicity population, an increasing number of couples/individuals are expected to opt for the procedure and this is expected to support market growth going ahead.

Prenatal screening covers a variety of tests doctors recommend for a pregnant patient. Some prenatal screening tests determines the chances a baby may or may not have chromosomal disorders, such as Down Syndrome. Though recommended by doctors, it is non-invasive and optional, and poses no risk to pregnancy as it involves ultrasound and blood work.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is a widely accepted genetic testing technology in the prenatal testing arena. NGS is able to detect embryos with unbalanced chromosomal translocations that were not identified earlier. NGS offers better coverage of the chromosomes, higher resolution, and is faster and more affordable.

Single gene disorders are among the most understood genetic disorders due to their inheritance patterns and relatively simple genetic causes. Some of the most common single gene disorders are sickle cell anaemia, hemochromatosis, cystic fibrosis, and Tay-Sachs. Reproductive genetic tests are done to detect the possibility of single gene disorders in babies.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to register a rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand of genetic testing from India and China. In addition, increased utilization of IVF procedures and advancements in the healthcare sector are major factors driving growth of the market in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global reproductive genetics market on the basis of product type, procedure type, technology, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT)

Kits

Reagents and Consumables

Procedure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pre-Natal Screening

Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing

Infertility Genetic Testing

Carrier Screening

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Microarray

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Single Gene Disorder

Aneuploidy

Structural Chromosomal Abnormality

Others

