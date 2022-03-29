India Face Mask Market Expected to Reach $455.9 Million by 2030

Allied Market Research Logo

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The India face mask market size was valued at $428.6 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $455.9 million by 2030 with a CAGR of -5.6% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in consumer awareness regarding airborne health infections such as COVID-19, influenza, chickenpox, mumps, measles, tuberculosis (TB), diphtheria, and others creates the India face mask market demand. In addition, increase in government initiatives along with various communities and NGOs to make people aware about the airborne diseases through online and offline advertisements augment the growth of face mask market. Moreover, the government has also released guidelines in which they have mentioned the precautions needed during the airborne diseases so that people can protect themselves from the infectious viruses. Furthermore, digital marketing promotions by manufacturers create awareness about the quality of masks and their ability to slow down spread of airborne viruses. Hence, the awareness about such infections boosts the India face mask market growth.

Moreover, the athletic wear company Under Armor has come up with an innovative new surgical mask, which is made up of a single piece of fabric and it does not require sewing. Owing to this innovative idea, face mask can be produced rapidly in large quantities to meet the requirements of medical workers, who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. In addition, Under Armor is producing face mask at a pace of 1 lakh a week to fill this demand and supply gap, which occurred due to COVID-19, and hence results in augmenting the growth of the face mask market. However, according to environmental groups, discarded single-use face masks, which are used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are expected to harm the environment. Moreover, marine life can suffer hazardously owing to this face mask as it contains polypropylene and marine mammals mistaking them with edibles as they do with other trash.

In addition, disposal of these face masks near the sea or ocean is intensifying the pollution, which is affecting the marine life. Thus, improper disposing of face mask is anticipated to hamper the growth of the face mask market.

The millions of people are suffering from pandemic diseases such as COVID-19 and H1N1 infectious viruses owing to which millions of people have already died. Moreover, social distancing and use of face mask is only the way to keep people away from infectious virus like COVID-19. Health regulatory authorities have recommended the use of N95 respirators to be limited to healthcare workers.

However, number of individuals are also buying these masks to diminish the risk of getting COVID-19 infection and preventing its transmission.

According to India face mask market analysis, the India face mask market is segmented into product type, nature, price-point, and distribution channel. By type, the market is categorized into surgical mask, dust mask, and N95 respirators. By nature, it is categorized into disposable and reusable. By price-point, it is divided into economic and premium. By distribution channel, it is classified into direct distribution, hypermarket/supermarket, pharmacies, convenience stores, online, and others.

The number of social media users have increased considerably with the rise in internet penetration. Taking this into consideration, government and NGOs are creating awareness regarding the face mask products and services on these social media platforms. Social media is one of the major strategies adopted by various companies and industries on imparting awareness about their product offerings among target customers on social media channels. Thus, through social media awareness strategy, the India face mask market sights critical opportunity in gaining traction and increasing its customer reach among its target segments. All these India face mask market trends is creating India face mask market opportunities.

The key players operating in the India face mask industry include 3M Company, Honeywell, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Prestige Ameritech, Alpha ProTech, Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Moldex-Metric, Inc., The Gerson Company, Cardinal Health, and Cambridge Mask Co. All these major market players have adopted wide range of strategies to expand their customer reach in the market.

By product type,N95 respirators segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $295.3 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $292.2 million by 2030, at a CAGR of -6.2% during the forecast period.

By nature,the reusable segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $338.2 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $350.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of -5.8% during the India face mask market forecast.

By price point,the economic segment dominated the market with highest India face mask market share to the market, with $358.7 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $369.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of -5.9% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the direct distribution segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $193.3 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $187.4 million by 2030, at a CAGR of -6.4% during the forecast period.

