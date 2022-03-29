Dental 3D Printing Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research

The global dental 3D printing market size is expected to reach USD 12.46 Billion at a steady CAGR of 26.5% in 2028

The global dental 3D printing market size is expected to reach USD 12.46 Billion at a steady CAGR of 26.5% in 2028. Increasing prevalence of dental diseases and growing demand to treat these conditions are among some other key factors driving global dental 3D printing market growth. The primary addressees of this report include some of the globally renowned venture capitalists.

Increasing prevalence of dental diseases and growing demand to treat these conditions are among some other key factors driving global dental 3D printing market growth

Dental 3D Printing Market Size – USD 1,871.0 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 26.5%, Market Trends – Growing geriatric population

The application of dental 3D printing is in producing dental crowns that are the most frequently used parts in dental procedures to correct damaged or reproduce missing teeth. With wide variations in teeth structure of different individuals, the use of dental 3D printing can significantly decrease the time and expense needed for creating unique customized dental parts.

Key players in the market include Stratasys Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., EnvisionTEC, 3D Systems Inc., Straumann Group, Formlabs, Roland DG Corporation, Renishaw PLC, Carbon Inc., and DWS Systems SRL.

Growing geriatric population and increasing demand for 3D printed dental prostheses is a significant factor fueling market growth. 3D printed dental prostheses are more precise than dental prostheses produced through other means and have minimal chances of occurrence of residual structural imperfections and defects, resulting in improved longevity.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Dental 3D Printing industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Dental 3D Printing market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

Dental 3D printing finds extensive use in producing dental implants and provides precise size, shape, color, and position of implants to ascertain a suitable match to the individual patient’s teeth contour. 3D printers enable laboratories and implantologists to improve dental implant workflow, along with addressing the high-fidelity accuracy requirements for such applications. Dental 3D printers, apart from handling dental implants, also 3D print the drill guides required to accomplish certain dental procedures.

Dental 3D printing market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to high adoption of 3D printing technology in the medical sector and rising demand for cosmetic dental care. In addition, presence of leading market players in providing dental 3D printing solutions and increasing investment in R&D activities is supporting market growth.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dental 3D printing market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Materials

Equipment

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Selective Laser Sintering

Vat Photopolymerization

PolyJet Printing

Fused Deposition Modelling

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Orthodontics

Prosthodontics

Implantology

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Research Institutes

Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Regional Overview:

The global Dental 3D Printing market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Dental 3D Printing market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Dental 3D Printing market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Dental 3D Printing market size

2.2 Latest Dental 3D Printing market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Dental 3D Printing market key players

3.2 Global Dental 3D Printing size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Dental 3D Printing market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Dental 3D Printing market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Dental 3D Printing market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Unfolding the prime factors prompting growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Dental 3D Printing market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dental-3d-printing-market

"