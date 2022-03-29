Cell-Based assays Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028

Reports And Data

Market size: USD 14.95 in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 8.5%, Market Trends: Rising focusing on developing advanced cell-based assays

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cell-based assays market size is expected to reach USD 28.2 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Some key factors such as growing funding by public and private sectors and increasing utilization of cell-based assays in drug discovery are driving global market revenue growth.

Cell-based assay is a technique used for analyzing living cells based on various parameters and also aids in measuring cell toxicity, motility, proliferation in diagnostics and drug discovery. High demand for cell-based assays in drug discovery and development is rapidly escalating revenue growth. Moreover, technological developments in cell-based assays, and rising adoption of 3D-based cell assays, and increasing need for developing biologically relevant substitutes for drug discovery are some significant factors boosting market growth.

Overall high cost of assays due to high maintenance and instrument costs, lack of skilled professionals, and stringent regulations on reagent usage are some key factors expected to hamper growth of the cell-based assays market to some extent throughout the forecast period.

Top companies profiled in the global Cell-based Assays industry analysis report:

Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Lonza (Switzerland), BioAgilytix Labs (US), Reaction Biology Corporation (US), and AAT Bioquest (US).

The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global cell-based assays market based on product and services, application, end-use, and region:

Based On Product And Service (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Consumables

Reagents

Assay Kits

Reporter Gene Assays

Cell Growth Assays

Second Messenger Assays

Cell Death Assays

Other Assay Kits

Cell Lines

Immortalized Cell Lines

Primary Cell Lines

Stem Cell Lines

Microplates

Probes & Labels

Other Consumables

Instruments & Software

Services

Based On Application: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Drug Discovery

Toxicity Studies

Pharmacodynamics Studies

Pharmacokinetic Studies

Basic Research

Other Applications

Based On End Use: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

CROs

Academic & Research Institutes

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Cell-based Assays Market Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the forecast size and revenue growth rate of the global Cell-based Assays market?

What are the leading products offered by the global Cell-based Assays market players?

What are the key drivers and restraints for the global Cell-based Assays market growth?

Which regional market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period?

What are the outcomes of the report’s SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses?

