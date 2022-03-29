NGS Sample Preparation Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Rising prevalence of various infectious and chronic diseases along with technological advancements in NGS platforms are key factors fueling market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global NGS sample preparation market size is expected to reach USD 5.42 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 19% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. High adoption of NGS technology in diagnostics and development of cost-effective sequencing techniques are some key factors boosting market revenue growth.

Next generation sequencing technology helps in analyzing DNA and RNA sequence more accurately than other sequencing techniques, and involves less time and lower cost. Pre-sequencing methods help in generating high-quality and precise data more quickly. Factors such as increasing incidence of chronic diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer along with growing adoption of NGS sample preparation in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine is augmenting growth of the NGS sample preparation market.

However, factors such as high costs of automated NGS sample preparation equipment and unavailability of advanced genetic testing centers is projected to impede market growth throughout the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3987

The report is formulated through exhaustive primary and secondary research which is verified and validated by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report aims to help readers and users improve their business performances by providing insightful data about business sphere such as recent technological development, product advancements, and adoption of strategic business steps. The report also offers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with business overviews, expansion plans, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, and partnerships among others.

Top Companies in the Market Include:

Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Pacific Biosciences of California, Biomatters Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Congenica Ltd., DNASTAR, Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Foundation Medicine, Genomatix GmbH, Macrogen, Myriad Genetics, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Partek Incorporated, Perkin Elmer, and PierianDx.

Increasing focus on development of vaccines to combat COVID-19 pandemic and focus on preventive medicine to mitigate future epidemics and pandemics, rising number of product approvals for drugs and therapeutics, and rapid digital transformation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth over the forecast period. With the social distancing norms in place and growing focus on telemedicine, digital technologies were adopted at an accelerated rate allowing healthcare professionals to efficiently manage health of the patients. One of the most crucial drivers of the pharma & healthcare industry is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence in key areas such as R&D, patient care, commercialization, and drug discovery and development. It has also led to a reduction in healthcare expenditure and improved efficiency of the systems which is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3987

Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered. The report is segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, and key regions of the NGS Sample Preparation market.

Based On Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Workstations

Reagents & Consumables

Based On Workflow (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Reagents & Consumables

Library Preparation

DNA

Human Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

Targeted Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing (WES)

Others

RNA

Gene Expression Analysis

Whole Transcriptome Sequencing

Others

Target Enrichment

Targeted Seq

WES

Others

Quality Control

Based On Technology (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Other Technologies

Based On Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Disease Diagnostics

Cancer Diagnostics

Reproductive Health Diagnostics

Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Other Disease Diagnostic Applications

Drug Discovery

Agricultural and Animal Research

Other Applications

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ngs-sample-preparation-market

Based On End Use (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Academic Institutes and Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3987

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report or further query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to your requirements.

Browse More Reports:

3D Cell Culture Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/3d-cell-culture-market-size-to-reach-usd-3-319-43-million-in-2028-reports-and-data/

Alopecia Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/alopecia-market-size-to-reach-usd-14-34-billion-by-2028-noted-reports-and-data/

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market-to-reach-usd-61-59-billion-by-2027-reports-and-data/

Cancer Diagnostics Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/cancer-diagnostics-market-to-reach-usd-252-22-billion-by-2027-reports-and-data/

Biotechnology Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/biotechnology-market-to-reach-usd-1-029-09-billion-by-2027-reports-and-data/

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.