U.S. Secretary of State Arrives in Morocco

MOROCCO, March 29 - U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Monday arrived in Morocco for a working visit.

Upon his arrival at the Rabat-Salé airport, Blinken was welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita.

This visit, which will continue until March 30, is an opportunity to review various aspects of the solid and multi-faceted Morocco-U.S. cooperation, says a statement from U.S. Department of State.

The two allies share common vision and values and are driven by the same determination to open new prospects for partnership in the service of development and regional and international peace, the statement points out.

MAP 28 March 2022