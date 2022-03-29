Submit Release
News Search

There were 889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,485 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Secretary of State Arrives in Morocco

U.S. Secretary of State Arrives in Morocco

MOROCCO, March 29 - U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Monday arrived in Morocco for a working visit.

Upon his arrival at the Rabat-Salé airport, Blinken was welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita.

This visit, which will continue until March 30, is an opportunity to review various aspects of the solid and multi-faceted Morocco-U.S. cooperation, says a statement from U.S. Department of State.

The two allies share common vision and values and are driven by the same determination to open new prospects for partnership in the service of development and regional and international peace, the statement points out.

MAP 28 March 2022

 

You just read:

U.S. Secretary of State Arrives in Morocco

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.