HM the King Orders Opening Mosques Built and Those having Undergone Reconstruction or Restoration Works by Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs

MOROCCO, March 29 - HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, has ordered the opening of the mosques built or having undergone reconstruction or restoration works by the ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

According to a press release issued by the ministry, the number of these mosques stands at 26 and are distributed as follows: 9 new ones, 13 rebuilt and 4 restored.

The reception capacity of all these mosques amounts to 15,500 faithful, for a total cost of 147 million Dirhams, the ministry adds.

MAP 28 March 2022

 

