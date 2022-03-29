Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 1.0 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.1%, Market Trends – Growing demand for advanced glycomics and glycobiology tools

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global glycomics/glycobiology market size is expected to reach USD 2.88 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.1%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Advancements in glycomics research, growing R&D investment by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and rapid development of novel drugs and therapeutics are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Rising funding, grants, and financial support by governments to expand scope of glycomics research in academic and research institutes is also a key factor expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. Growing need for novel and efficient therapeutics and drugs to cater to unmet medical demand across the globe has been boosting demand for advanced glycomics and glycobiology tools, and this is expected to further fuel revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Glycomics is a subset of glycobiology and is a comprehensive and systematic study of glycomes and glycan structures in any cells or organisms. Glycomics has vast array of applications in diagnostics, cancer research and therapeutics, drug discovery and development, and immunology, among others. Glycans play a pivotal role in innate immunity, cellular signaling pathways, in stability and folding of proteins, and modulation of cell functions. Extensive research in bacterial glycomics has led to the development novel drugs and glycoconjugate vaccines and this is expected to continue going ahead and drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Increasing application of glycobiology in cancer research owing to significant role of surface glycans in metastatic and neoplastic properties of tumor cells is expected to contribute to market growth over the forecast period. Growing use of glycans in drug discovery and development and in production of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. However, high costs of instrument and complexity of glycomes are expected to restrain research activities and hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Bruker Corporation, New England Biolabs, Danaher, Shimadzu Corporation, Takara Bio, Inc., Asparia Glycomics S.L, and ProZyme.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Enzymes

Glycosidases & Neuramidases

Glycosyltransferases & Sialytransferases

Others

Instruments

Mass Spectrometry Instruments

Chromatography Instruments

Arrays

Others

Kits

Glycan Releasing Kits

Glycan Labelling Kits

Glycan Purification Kits

Others

Reagents

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Drug Discovery & Development

Diagnostics

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

CROs

Others

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Glycomics/Glycobiology market.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

