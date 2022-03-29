HLA Typing for Transplant Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 701.92 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.0%, Market Trends – Rapid technological advancements in molecular assays

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global HLA typing for transplant market size is expected to reach USD 1,206.02 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.0%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising number of transplant procedures, and growing investment in Human Leukocyte Antigen research are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing need for organ transplants due to rising incidence of organ failure due to unhealthy lifestyle and eating habits, and excessive alcohol consumption and drug abuse are other key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) typing is primarily carried out to assess immune compatibility of donors and recipient for bone marrow or cord blood transplants. HLA molecules are major molecules that initiate graft rejection and have been widely studied in transplantation biology. HLA typing and matching offers numerous benefits in organ transplantation such as better graft function, longer graft survival, reduced chances of graft rejection, and increased possibility of reduced immunosuppression. Technological advancement in molecular diagnostics have enabled HLA typing to offer more accurate results based on the identification of differences in HLA genes. This is expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Rising funding and private-public collaboration to boost the scope of HLA research, increasing global burden of infectious diseases, and rapidly growing geriatric population across the globe are key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. Rapid shift from serological assays to gene-based HLA typing is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. However, high costs associated with NGS and PCR systems and equipment and unfavorable reimbursement policies regarding organ transplant is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global HLA Typing for Transplant market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Illumina, Inc., CareDx, Inc., Immucor, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Luminex, Biofortuna, Takara Bio, and Omixon, among others.

Global HLA Typing for Transplant market segmentation:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Molecular Assay Technologies

PCR-Based Molecular Assays

Real-time PCR

Sequence-specific Primer-PCR

Sequence-specific Oligonucleotide-PCR

Other PCR-based Molecular Assays

Sequencing-based Molecular Assays

Sanger Sequencing

Next-generation Sequencing

Other Sequencing-based Molecular Assays

Non-molecular Assay Technologies

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Instrument

Reagents

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Diagnostic Applications

Antibody Screening

Chimerism Monitoring

Others

Research Applications

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Academic & Research Institutes

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

