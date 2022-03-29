Dashboard Camera Market Size Worth $7.26Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 20.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The dashboard camera market size is projected to reach $7.26 billion by 2028 from $2.01 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2021 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Dashboard Camera Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology (Basic, Advanced, and Smart), Product Type [1-Channel, 2-Channel, and Rear View (Front and Rear View)], Video Quality (SD and HD, and Full HD and 4K), and Application (Commercial Vehicle and Personal Vehicle)”, the global dashboard camera market growth is driven by benefits of recorded video footages in insurance claim verifications and accident cases, mounting demand from commercial fleet operators provides significant opportunities to dashboard camera market players.





Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Dashboard Camera Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00027430/











Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 2.01 billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 7.26 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 20.1% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 172 No. Tables 115 No. of Charts & Figures 89 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Technology, Product Type, Video Quality, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Dashboard Camera Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ABEO Technology CO., Ltd, Garmin Ltd., Pittasoft Co. Ltd., Falcon Electronics LLC, Panasonic Corporation, Cobra Electronics Corporation, SAFE CAMS, THINKWARE, Harman International, and LG Innotek are among the key players that are profiled during the dashboard camera market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the dashboard camra market and its ecosystem.





Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00027430/







In 2021, Panasonic Corporation announced its first fully wireless Wi-Fi camera, offering convenience, durability, and increased ease for recreational hauling.

In recent years, the development of autonomous vehicles has gained considerable commercial momentum. Established navigation methods such as GPS and LiDAR are being employed to enable cars to navigate without human aid. AI-driven automatic object detection through video data has undergone significant progress since its inception. To train AI systems to distinguish between pedestrians, stationary objects, cars, and other objects, collecting a massive amount of video data from various driving scenarios becomes necessary. Dashcams are routinely installed on vehicles (not just autonomous vehicles) and used for various purposes other than autonomous driving research.

The initial impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the European automobile industry was severe as the production and sales of vehicles came to a sudden halt in nearly all of Europe, drastically impacting Italy, France, the UK, and Germany. According to a report published by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACE), the COVID-19 crisis led to the imposition of restrictions on factory operations, resulting in a loss of production of 1,465,415 motor vehicles till just May 2020. The rising demand for smart connected vehicles in the region has created a huge opportunity for dashboard camera manufacturers to enter the market. For example, “ConnectedCAM” is Citroen’s built-in dashcam that comes with a phone app to access the footage. Since dashboard cameras play a crucial role in reducing complexities in insurance claims and ensuring safer driving, the dashboard camera market would continue to grow in the coming years, despite the short-term adversities led by the global crisis on the supply side.





Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00027430







A dashboard camera, popularly known as a dash camera, films and retains road activities or driver behavior. Instead of relying exclusively on eye-witnesses, vehicle insurance companies can fetch the recorded footage as direct evidence to know the cause of a road accident. These camera systems are typically positioned on the dashboard or windshield. Many systems have a bidirectional recording feature that captures both the vehicle's interiors and the external environment with a dual interior and exterior camera. The footage from the dashcam also works as evidence for resolving lawsuits. Having access to the dashcam footage helps drivers, insurance companies, and authorities analyze the situation. Furthermore, dash cams can also function as a second line of defense against scammers. They serve as a visible deterrent and reduce the possibility of fraudsters attacking the car if they notice the equipment installed. A victim of car insurance fraud can show that the fraudster waved their vehicle into moving traffic or backed into the vehicle at a stop signal to fake a rear-end crash. Thus, simplicity aided by dashcam recordings in the resolution of accident cases and insurance claim verifications is boosting the dashcam camera market.

Dashboard Camera Market: Sector Overview

Based on application, the dashboard camera market is segmented into commercial vehicle and personal vehicle. The personal vehicle segment led the dashboard camera market in 2020. As personal vehicle dashboard cameras are preferably located to watch the complete road ahead, every accident that customers witness or are engaged in is recorded. Dashcams or in-car cameras are fixed on the dashboard or the vehicle's windscreen. It starts recording as soon as a user switches on the car’s ignition. So, the customer will have the recordings of every drive, and upon getting involved in any incident, they might use the video proof to understand the complete incidence. Wi-Fi connectivity is a standard feature on several luxury automobiles. Hence, customers require a high-tech dashboard camera that would add an advantage to the safety concerns. Audi Connect is available in the Audi RS 4 Avant, and the BMW 5 Series features a Wi-Fi hotspot that allows customers to access the internet while on the road.





Buy Premium Copy of Dashboard Camera Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00027430/























Browse Adjoining Reports:

Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Single-Channel, Dual-Channel, Rear-View); Video Quality (SD and HD, Full HD and 4K); Application (Passenger car, Commercial vehicle) and Geography

InGaAs Camera Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Camera Cooling Technology (Cooled Camera and Uncooled Camera), Scanning Type (Area Scan Camera and Line Scan Camera), and Application (Military & Defense, Industrial Automation, and Scientific Research)

Digital Camera Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Compact Digital Camera, Bridge Camera, DSLR Camera, Mirrorless Camera, Digital Rangefinder Camera, and Line-Scan Camera) and End User (Personal and Professional)

Borescope Inspection Camera Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Rigid Borescope, Flexible Borescope); Cover Type (Visible Spectrum Camera, Infrared Spectrum Camera, Ultraviolet Spectrum Camera); Application (Packaging Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Automotive Industry, Electrical Industry, Others) and Geography

High Speed Camera Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Image Sensor, Lens, Batteries, Image Processors, Fans and Cooling Systems, Memory Systems and Others); by Resolution (2 MP, 2 - 5 MP, 5 MP and Above), by Frame Rate (1,000 - 5,000, 5,000 - 20,000, 20,000 - 100,000 and 100,000 and Above), and Application (Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Sports, Healthcare and Others)

Drone Camera Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (SD Camera, HD Camera); Application (Photography and Videography, Thermal Imaging, Surveillance); Resolution (Below 12 MP, 12 to 20 MP, 20 to 32 MP, Above 32 MP); End User (Commercial, Military, Homeland security) and Geography

Game Camera Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Less Than 8 MP, 8–12 MP, and More Than 12 MP) and Application (Entertainment, Hunting, Research, Others), and Geography

In-Vivo Imaging Camera Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (2D Camera, 3D Camera); Applications (Drug Monitoring, Bio-distribution studies, Cancer cell detections, Others); End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic laboratories, Others) and Geography

Cooled IR Camera Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (Indium Antimonide, Mercury Cadmium Telluride); End-User (Defense and Military, Industrial, Commercial Surveillance, Automotive, Others) and Geography

Military Body-Worn Camera Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Offline Body Camera, Online Body Camera, Other); Application (CCTV Market, Military, Others) and Geography





















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: