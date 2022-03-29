Data Center Security Market: Estimated to Record Highest CAGR Till 2029

Data Center Security Market

The growing data center security threats & increased data traffic over the networks have paved the way for the adoption of the data center security market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data center security market is bifurcated in terms of solution, service, industry, and geography. In terms of solutions, the market is segmented into physical and logical security solutions.

The market is also segmented based on industry vertical namely healthcare, BFSI, information technology & telecom, energy, government and others. Market by service is divided into consulting services, managed security services and professional services.

To study the market by geography, the market has been divided into four major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

There are a range of factors driving, restricting and creating opportunities for the data center security market. Increasing demand for advanced security solutions, while enabling enterprises to meet regulatory compliance has emerged as a key driver.

Growing adoption of data center virtualization, big data analytics & cloud computing and rise in cyber threats are few of the many factors fueling the growth of market.

Nonetheless, the availability of substitute software at low cost and lack of awareness are the prime factors hindering the growth of this data center security industry. On the other hand, advent of advanced data security solutions, would be providing ample growth opportunities to different existing and emerging service providers.

Strategies such as contact upgradation and joint ventures have helped the companies maintain a competitive edge in the market. Enterprises are observed making huge investments in research and developments to improve their brand image.

Some of the prominent data center security market players include IBM, MacAfee, HP, Schneider Electric, Dell, Symantec, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks and Fortinet, Inc. among others.

Key Benefits:

• Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness of the data center security market.

• The drivers and opportunities are highlighted to describe the top factors responsible for the data center security market growth.

• Porters Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis of the key market players are provided to illustrate the business strategies adopted by buyers and suppliers.

• The quantitative analysis of the market through 2014-2020 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

