Beth Masterman of Masterman Executive Coaching Inc. to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LEXINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Successful leaders recognize there are many unknowns, and each level of leadership is a new paradigm, a new chapter they will have to engage with and master.

You can develop through an organization to reach the C-suite, but once you're there, you will experience many of the same challenges, only the stakes are much higher, with fewer people to lean on as your personal board of advisors.

With a coach, you get to have conversations that help to sort out what you feel, how you think, where you are now, where you want to go, and next steps. A professional, certified coach asks nonjudgmental, discerning questions and the only agenda is your agenda.

Beth Masterman is the founder of Masterman Executive Coaching, where she works with C-suite leaders, as well as emerging leaders and managers, to help them find the clarity and confidence they need to succeed.

“No matter what my client brings into the room, we always consider, “How does that affect you at work?” says Masterman. “I help people unbundle the issues that are impeding their flow.”

“My philosophy is that there are leadership opportunities for everyone at every level,” says Masterman. “You have to recognize when you're being asked to demonstrate or provide leadership, and then choose how to show up and whether to accept the responsibility.”

Masterman says she has always had an affinity for psychology, leadership, and understanding human behavior. She has a MA in Psychology and practiced law as an attorney in criminal and civil public law.

Masterman worked as general counsel in the Massachusetts State Senate. She describes the experience as an education in leadership, group dynamics, influence, and how to build coalitions necessary to execute one’s vision.

“It's the same in any organization. How do leaders go about getting support to implement their vision or strategy?” asks Masterman. “Executive coaching is a perfect blend for me to continue to work with business leaders, focusing on leadership, executive presence, and how to build trust necessary to be influential.”

Masterman helps her clients identify the issues that keep coming up for them at work. She uses her professional coaching skills as well her psychology and legal training to help her clients feel safe as they probe deeper into how they experience their inner world and external work environment. The objective is alignment, impact, and enjoyment.

“People often know what they need to do,” says Masterman. “The execution is what gets fraught. People can't help how they react emotionally and it's okay to be uncomfortable, anxious, and even afraid. The question is: what do you do with all that discomfort? What role does that discomfort play? The idea is for leaders to be able to tolerate the full range of what they see, feel, and think, while remaining calm and clear as they communicate and push the process forward.”

