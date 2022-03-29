Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market Size to Reach USD 2.23 Billion in 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for protein therapeutics and rising investment to accelerate proteomics research are key factors driving revenue growth of the market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global protein crystallization & crystallography market size is expected to reach USD 2.23 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.2%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for protein-based drugs, rapid advancements in proteomics research, and advancements in protein crystallography techniques are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing application of crystallization to elucidate membrane protein structure and increasing use of protein crystallization technique in various sectors such as chemicals, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals is expected to further drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Protein crystallization refers to the process of forming regular array of individual protein molecules into organized structures called crystals. Protein crystallization depends on solution that is supersaturated in the macromolecule but demonstrates conditions that do not disrupt its natural form. Protein crystals are generated for scientific and industrial purposes and are used to understand protein structure and interactions. Protein crystallization is considered a powerful tool for protein purification and to demonstrate chemical purity. This is expected to further boost adoption of protein crystallography techniques for understanding protein function and studying internal workings of a living cell. This is expected to further drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for protein therapeutics and for development of protein-based drugs, and rapid technological advancements in protein crystallography techniques are expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases have increased need for development of novel and efficient drugs. Protein crystallography is extensively used in drug discovery and development and this is expected to further contribute to growth of the market over the forecast period. However, lack of skilled professional and high equipment costs are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the Protein Crystallization & Crystallography market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the Protein Crystallization & Crystallography market.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Rigaku Corporation, Hampton Research, Jena Bioscience GmbH, Bruker Corporation, Molecular Dimensions Ltd., Formulatrix, Inc., MiTeGen LLC, Biogenuix, Arinax Scientific Instrumentation, and HiMedia Laboratories, among others.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

X-ray Crystallography

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)

Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Consumables

Microplates

96 well-plates

48-well plates

24-well plates

Crystal Mounts and Loops

Reagents Kits/Screens

Other Consumables

Instruments

Liquid Handling Instruments

Automated

Manual

Crystal Imaging Instruments

Software & Services

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Government Institutes

Academic Institutes

Key Regions Covered in the Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.

Key Benefits of the Global Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the market potential, threats, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, and risks

Analysis of the market opportunities and key trends to help stakeholders capitalize on the emerging prospects

Analysis and accurate forecast estimation of the Global Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market

Study of the key players including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces

Analysis of each segment and sub-segment of the market to determine the growth trends and their market contribution

Study of the developments in the competitive landscape such as agreements, partnerships, expansions, new product launches and brand promotions, and other market features

Highlights of the TOC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview

Chapter 2: Global Protein Crystallization & Crystallography market analysis

Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Protein Crystallization & Crystallography industry

Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

Chapter 6: Market share

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

So on

