Clear Aligners Market to exceed US$ 8,708.67 million by 2028 says, The Insight Partners

Growing Digitization by CAD/CAM Technology to become Trend in Clear Aligners Market during 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our new market research study on “Clear Aligners Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Distribution Channel, Age Group, and Geography,” the market is expected to reach US$ 8,708.67 million by 2028 from US$ 2,430.84 million in 2020. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) are the software that helps dentists accomplish complex procedures faster, more effortlessly, and accurately. The CAD/CAM technology helps in constructing and repairing dental veneers, crowns, inlays, onlays, and bridges, from a single block of ceramics that makes the final product more accurate than conventional fabrication methods.

Align Technology, Inc.; Dentsply Sirona; Danaher; Institut Straumann AG; 3M; Henry Schein, Inc.; TP Orthodontics, Inc.; DynaFlex; Great Lakes Dental Technologies; and SCHEU DENTAL GmbH are among the leading companies operating in the clear aligners market.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been adversely affecting the most of the businesses globally since December 2019. The impact of the outbreak has placed many clear aligner manufacturing companies under pressure due to low sales and disruption in supply chains. As the oral treatments and procedures are directly contacted with patients’ oral fluid, they can create possible risk of infections. Thus, to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and maintain social distance, the dental appointments have been restricted. The scenario is restraining the growth of clear aligners market.

The global clear aligners market, based on age, is bifurcated into adults and teenagers. The adults segment held a larger share of the market in 2020, whereas the teenagers segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

When using CAD/CAM systems, operators can fabricate restorations from several elements, such as ceramics, metal alloys, and various composites. Also, dental service consumers are becoming more demanding in terms of aesthetics, with a clear notion for a minimum of staying and delaying in the dental offices. CAD/CAM technology for milling of these prostheses in dental laboratories, as well as dental offices, has helped to fulfill the demand of cosmetic dentistry users.

A few of the benefits offered by these systems include user-friendly operations, digital impressions, single-visit treatment, accelerated practice growth, improvement in patient safety, and long-lasting restorations. The CAD/CAM technology offers real-time troubleshooting that decreases the remaking of dental fixtures as the system can notify incorrect bit-offs.

Additionally, CAD/CAM warrants that dental practitioners can place a final and complete recovery in a week. Dentists have found that patients treated using these technologies have not reported side effects. CAD/CAM technology is rapidly being approved in the dental industry as it permits dentists to enhance their services and offer their patients a suitable experience. Thus, the advantages provided by CAD/CAM technology in dentistry are likely to boost the clear aligners market in the coming years.

In the US and Canada, the citizens do not have dental insurance, and the low-cost treatment is the attracting factor in the region. The cost of the dental cosmetic procedure is less in Mexico, i.e. about 60% less than the US prices. The difference in the amount of standard cosmetic dentist procedure and a top cosmetic dentist procedure in Mexico is around US$ 50 to US$ 150 per crown or veneer. Mexico dentists provide cheap crowns with high-quality laboratories and materials. Therefore, the dental tourism in Mexico has flourished in the past a few years due to the factors such as the high quality of treatments at a lower price than other countries, government and industrial infrastructure, developments in the dental industry, and easy accessibility. Similarly, dental tourism is increasing in Asian countries such as India, South Korea, Thailand, and others. As per the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research 2016, the cost for smile designing in the US is nearly US$ 8,000, whereas it costs about US$ 1,000 in India. Singapore is promoting medical and dental services at affordable prices. Many patients from nearby countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia as well as patient from established countries such as the US and the UK are referring Singapore for their dental treatments. The increasing penetration of patients for a dental procedure in the emerging markets is likely to offer growth opportunities for the clear aligners market in these regions during the forecast period.

Below is the list of the growth strategies done by the players operating in the clear aligners market:

In March, 2019 - Henry Schein One, a joint venture of Henry Schein, Inc., launched Dentrix G7 in Canada, which is the upgraded version of the dental practice management system

In October, 2019 - Align Technology, Inc. announced a new Invisalign product offering to empower doctors with new tools and technology to better serve the rapidly expanding market for clear aligner treatment, especially with consumers who are looking for more moderate teeth straightening options.

In April, 2020 - SCHEU DENTAL, CA DIGITAL and SMILE DENTAL entered into partnership for digital solutions in dental practices and laboratories.

