Rheometers and Viscometers Market Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors & Trends by Forecast to 2028

Increasing use of rheometers and viscometers in research and diagnostic laboratories and expanding chemical & petrochemical industries is boosting market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global rheometers and viscometers market size is expected to reach USD 1,087.57 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady market revenue growth is primarily attributed to technological advancements in rheometers and viscometers, rapidly surging demand among various end-use industries including pharmaceutical and biotechnology, cosmetics, and food & beverage industries, and from petrochemical refineries, and chemical and material manufacturers, and due to wide usage of these devices in research and diagnostic laboratories.

Rheometers and viscometers are devices extensively used by a number of end-use industries for measuring the viscosity and rheological properties of various fluid samples such as liquids, polymers, suspensions, glass formers including silicates, slurry flows, or bodily fluids such as blood. Viscometers, on the other hand, are devices that measure and analyze the viscosity of different types of fluids. Viscometers and rheometers are widely employed in the petrochemical and food & beverage industries, as they measure the engine oil flow under different temperatures and determine the viscosity of food products such as honey, jams, and syrups. In addition, considerable investments in R&D activities in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries, rising focus on laboratory automation, and increasing demand for high-quality pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical products are other significant market growth-influencing factors. Stringent government norms regarding the quality check of food and drug products is a factor further expected to propel global market growth going ahead.

Some of the key companies operating in the global Rheometers and Viscometers market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Brookfield Engineering Laboratories, Anton Paar, Lamy Rheology Instruments, Cannon Instrument Company, Waters Corporation, Bartec Group, Shimadzu Corporation, Emerson, GBC Scientific Equipment Pty Ltd., Goettfert, Petroleum Analyzer Company LP (PAC LP), Spectris, Dynisco, and Hydramotion.

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Rheometers and Viscometers market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.

Rheometers and Viscometers Market segmentation

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Rheometers

Dynamic Rotational Rheometers

Torque Rotational Rheometers

High-throughput Rheometers

Oscillatory Rheometers

Capillary Rheometers

Others

Viscometers

Rotational Viscometers

Capillary Viscometers

Process Viscometers

Others

By Sample Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Suspensions & Slurries

Resins & Coatings

Pastes & Gels

Others

By End-user (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Cosmeceutical Companies

Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

Petroleum Product Manufacturers & Petrochemical Refineries

Chemical and Material Manufacturers

Food and Beverage Manufacturers

Paints & Coatings Manufacturers

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

