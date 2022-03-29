ATP Assays Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

The expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors worldwide and the rising need for food & drug safety are the key market growth propellers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ATP assays market size is expected to reach USD 472.6 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global market growth is primarily attributed to the growing demand for advanced, high-performance ATP assays in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food & beverage sectors. The increasing prevalence of life-threatening diseases like cancer, the rapid spread of severely infectious diseases, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and the growing occurrence of water-borne and food-borne illnesses are the other significant parameters accountable for the global ATP assays market’s steady growth. Moreover, the ever-increasing need for safer drugs and food products, fast-paced adoption of food contamination testing methods across various sectors, and the rising focus on laboratory hygiene have further stimulated the market growth.

ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is the primary energy source found in living organisms, and it helps efficiently determine cell viability. ATP assays are tests that detect the viability of cells while examining the overall microbiological content and accurately detecting bacterial and microbial growth. Bioluminescent ATP assays are the most widely used ATP tests and are more efficient than other methods, owing to their simplified process, higher sensitivity, homogeneous protocol, and rapid results. ATP assays are widely used in the life sciences and pharmaceutical sectors for the assessment of drug safety. Moreover, these tests find significant application in the food & beverage industry for determining food safety and hygiene. Stringent regulations for food & beverage manufacturing processes have led to an augmented need for food safety testing, thereby spurring the global ATP assays market growth. Furthermore, the rising number of clinical trials and increasing research collaborations among pharmaceutical companies and research institutes and universities boost global market development.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Geno Technology, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Elabscience, Inc., Abcam plc, Hygiena, Abnova Corporation, LLC, AAT Bioquest, MBL International Corporation, BioThema AB, Lonza Group, PromoCell GmbH, BioVision, Inc., Canvax Biotech S.L., Biotium, and Creative Bioarray are the renowned companies operating in the global ATP assays

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3902

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global ATP Assays market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/atp-assays-market

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Instruments

Luminometers

Spectrophotometers

Consumables & Accessories

Reagents & Kits

Microplates

Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Disease Testing

Contamination Testing

Drug Discovery & Development

Others

By End-user (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Food & Beverage Industry

Others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3902

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global ATP Assays market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3902

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about customization, please connect with us and team will ensure the report is customized according to your requirements.

Browse More Reports:

Biosimilars Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/biosimilars-market-size-to-reach-usd-69-07-billion-in-2028-noted-reports-and-data/

Molecular Diagnostics Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/molecular-diagnostics-market-to-reach-usd-16-16-billion-by-2028-noted-reports-and-data/

Sterilization Equipment Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/sterilization-equipment-market-to-reach-usd-15-211-6-million-by-2028-noted-reports-and-data/

Heart Failure POC & LOC Devices Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/heart-failure-poc-and-loc-devices-market-size-to-reach-usd-209-5-million-in-2028-noted-reports-and-data/

Medical Imaging Workstations Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/medical-imaging-workstations-market-size-to-reach-usd-2-14-billion-in-2028-noted-reports-and-data/

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.