Pharmaceutical Robots Market Revenue to Cross US$ 383.91 million by 2028 says, The Insight Partners

Traditional Robots Held the Largest Share by Product Segment in Pharmaceutical Robots Market During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new research study on “Pharmaceutical Robots Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Product, Application, and End User” the market is expected to reach US$ 159.23 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 383.91 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.

Pharmaceutical industry requires efficient and precise precision in production of pharmaceutical drugs. Thus, using robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing improves quality and reduces cost and time. Robots are proving advantageous in filling, inspection, packaging, laboratories, and the manufacture of personalized medicine. A robotic system is a type of automation that has multiple axes of motion and can be programmed to perform any function.

ABB Ltd.; Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Yaskawa Electric Corporation; Universal Robots A/S; Marchesini Group S.p.A; Denso Corporation; Fanuc Corporation; Espon India Pvt. Ltd.; Shibuya Corporation; and Weiss GmbH are among the leading companies operating in the pharmaceutical robots market.

Based on product, the pharmaceutical robots market is segmented into traditional robots and collaborative pharmaceutical robots. In 2020, the traditional robots segment held a larger share of the market. The market growth of this segment is attributed to the increase in the use of robots in dispensing, sorting, kit assembly, and light machine-tending as well as in more traditional applications associated with packaging and others.

The pharmaceutical robots market is characterized by the presence of various small and big companies. The market players are adopting the strategies such as new product launch, geographic expansion, and technological advancements to increase their market share.

Several in organic approaches, such as product launches, and expansion in the pharmaceutical robots, have resulted in the growth of the market. Likewise, inorganic strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, and collaboration have helped the company to strengthen its revenue, which allows the company to hold a strong position in the market.

The growth of the pharmaceutical robots is mainly attributed to factors such as benefits offered by robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing, growing awareness of robotic systems in manufacturing process, increasing investments in pharmaceutical research and development. However, high cost of robots and dearth of skilled professional hinders the market growth.

In March, 2021 - Yaskawa Electric Corporation launched a new hybrid Yaskawa cobot-MOTOMAN HC10DTF for food and pharmaceutical industries. The MOTOMAN HC10DTF fulfils the stringent hygienic requirements of the food and pharmaceutical industry pursuant to ISO Class 5 or EG-GMP Class A.

In October, 2020 - ABB acquired Codian Robotics B.V., a manufacturer of delta robots, which are used primarily for high-precision pick and place applications. With the transaction, ABB is accelerating its engagement in the growing field of delta robots. Codian Robotics’ technologies and industry expertise are ideal for the company’s portfolio of food and beverage, pharmaceutical, service robotics and logistics solutions, is a projected to support ABB’s machine-centric robotics offerings.

May, 2019 - FANUC CORPORATION is pleased to announce the construction of a new factory for ROBONANO. The existing ROBONANO factories (two buildings) will be combined and shall be replaced by the new factory. The new factory will enhance production of the ROBONANO for turning, which is a new addition to the lineup of the current ROBONANO for machining.

Apr, 2019 - Epson Robots, the new VT6L All-in-One 6-Axis robot, a new entry level offering to the award-winning 6-Axis line up. This compact, easy to install robot includes next generation technology, is ideal for a wide range of simple applications such as machine-tool and injection molding load/unload, pick-and-place, dispensing and simple assembly projects.

