Medical Computer Cart Market to exceed US$ 2,152.66 million by 2028 says, The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new market research study on “Medical Computer Cart Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, End User, and Geography,” the market is expected to reach US$ 2,152.66 million by 2028 from US$ 885.81 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Electronic health record systems collect, create, and store patients’ data. The adoption of these systems among health care providers has been slow earlier. In the US, the federal government recently passed laws requiring the use of electronic records or files. The electronic record systems help improve the process of clinical documentation, tracking, quality, billing, and coding, along with making the health records portable. The core components of these systems include administrative functions, computer-aided recording of doctor's orders, laboratory systems, radiology systems, pharmacy systems, and clinical documentation systems. HL7 is a standard communication protocol technology that is mostly used in the electronic health record systems. The advantages of an electronic patient record include the gain in healthcare efficiency, and quality and safety along with lower healthcare costs for consumers.

The key players operating in the medical computer cart market include Ergotron, Capsa Healthcare, Enovate Medical, Jaco Inc., InterMetro Industries Corporation, Advantech Co. Ltd., Altus, Scott-Clark Medical, MIDMARK CORPORATION, AFC, Humanscale Corporation, and Howard Technology Solutions. Companies are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to sustain their position in the medical computer cart market.

In June 2021, Ergotron, a global company focused on improving how people work, learn, play, and care for others, unveiled TRACE, an innovative and intuitive monitor mount that adapts to the ergonomic needs of each employee, creating agile workspaces at home or in the office. The new monitor mount traces users’ movement to effortlessly transition between individual and collaborative work, always returning to the personalized home position.

Based on type, the global medical computer cart market is segmented into powered medical computer carts and integrated medical computer carts. In 2020, the integrated medical computer carts segment held a larger share of the market. However, the powered medical computer carts segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2021–2028. The market players offer medical computer carts integrated with various essential devices, such as a video camera, keyboard, and scanning devices. The wide acceptance of the integrated medical computer carts by medical professionals is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Further, the EMR systems are gaining popularity among healthcare providers such as hospitals and clinics for storing patient data such as anamnesis, diagnoses, medication, vaccination data, allergies, and laboratory results. As computers may require connections to various movable medical devices such as portable X-ray machines and ECG devices, the computer carts play an essential role in accommodating monitors, CPUs, keyboards, scanners, and other accessories in one place. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association and Medical Care in 2020 that compared metadata from clinicians in the US, Canada, Northern Europe, Western Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania, it was hereby found that the clinicians in the US actively spent a total of 90 minutes using the electronic health record (EHR) compared to non-US clinicians who used to spend about an hour daily on EHR.

Therefore, the increasing adoption of EMR and EHR systems by healthcare providers is driving the growth of the medical computer cart market. The mobile computer trolleys have a computer workstation with a laptop and often contains drawers for storing common medical devices. When healthcare professionals collect patient data, they can immediately enter the information into the EHR on-site, providing the patient's doctor an instant access to the data. An ideal mobile medical computer cart can be used as a point of care cart and taken to hospital beds. Flexible mobile computer carts are equipped with height adjustment systems containing the same data management system that every desktop computer uses in the facility. A battery-powered computer cart should be equipped with a long-lasting battery to ensure that it will last several shifts. Hot-swap batteries are a suitable option to keep mobile computers running all day.

These systems simplify patient information management, increase productivity, and reduce costs associated with managing medical information. Moreover, effective information management enables healthcare providers with improved access to information. The EMR systems considers some important human factors, ergonomics, work processes, and environmental conditions. These factors must be considered to improve the quality and cost of patient care, and the safety of staff and patients. Medical staff and doctors spend prolonged time uncomfortably when using keyboards and other input devices. Thus, the use of EMR systems leads to the rise in number of ergonomic injuries among them, especially because of not paying attention to technology, manufacturer design, and training aspects. Such situations need to be addressed through strategies that control and mitigate the risks and conditions.

