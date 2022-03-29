Skylytics Augments Its Professional Services Offering with Equalum’s Continuous Data Integration
Continuous Intelligence Solutions Provider Partners with Equalum to Deliver Reliable, Performant Data Integration to Accelerate Digital TransformationNASHUA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skylytics Data, a provider of continuous intelligence solutions that combine the power of IoT, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to power next generation solutions, today announced it is expanding its professional services offering with Equalum, a best-in-class provider of data integration and ingestion solutions. Leveraging the company’s Continuous Data Integration Platform, Skylytics can offer its customers reliable, performant data integration under one unified platform with zero coding to help accelerate their digital transformation progress.
Digital transformation, enabled by data-driven applications and a greater reliance on hyper-cloud platforms, has made continuous data integration a requirement in the modern IT environment where clean, relevant data powers enterprise success.
Channel and professional service providers are increasingly being called upon to support digital transformation initiatives, where the process of using digital technologies to create new or modify existing business processes, culture, and customer experiences to meet changing business and market requirements is the mission at hand.
Partnering with Equalum, Skylytics is positioned to deliver on this promise with a performant and efficient software delivery model that generates sales quickly and recurring revenue as a result of long-term business customer relationships.
“We understand that in order to scale, being a channel driven business is critical,” said Guy Eilon, CEO of Equalum. “Almost all the other players in the data integration space sell their solutions directly to end users. We see more benefit in focusing on product development, and letting our channel partners sell the platform and the continuing services customers will need to support it. That is the key to growth, and we are thrilled to partner with Skylytics in that venture.”
Skylytics brings clarity to business by acting as the bridge between continuous intelligence technology and organizations to create actionable insights that support critical decisions. The company specializes in Industry 4.0 connected solutions and designs, builds, and deploys IoT, AI, and machine learning to put the right data, in the right hands, for timely decision making. Its data professionals and full stack developers efficiently, and cost effectively help organizations achieve strategic goals across multiple industries.
“This is a highly competitive market segment, but Equalum has proven itself in the space with a more performant solution for a higher win ratio,” said Michael Hickey, Co-Founder of Skylytics. “Equalum has dialed in on the historic data integration issues that competitors were not able to resolve with a comprehensive platform that eliminates management issues and tool sprawl, and we’re excited to extend these benefits to our customers.”
About Skylytics
Skylytics provides solution strategy, development, professional services, and development operations. The company powers next generation solutions through continuous intelligence - the combination of IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and analytics. Skylytics brings clarity to your business by providing the right data, at the right time, to make the right business decisions. For more information visit www.skylytics.com.
Media contact
Name Michael Hickey
Co-Founder
Skylytics Data LLC
Phone +1 857.341.0229
Email address mjhickey@skylytics.com
Michael Hickey
Skylytics Data LLC
+1 857-341-0229
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn