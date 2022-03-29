Submit Release
Why xiaohongshu creates 1 excellent e commerce market in China

Product logic analysis

XINYANG, HENAN, CHINA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is xiaohongshu?

The birth of Little Red Book(xiaohongshu) was inspired by the surge in Chinese tourists traveling abroad and their increasing spending – in 2012.Chinese tourists spent $102 billion on travel and surpassed Germans to become the world’s biggest-spending travelers in the world. As more Chinese travel abroad, they are also discovering new products that are not yet known in China. In 2013, the xiaohongshu team launched the first version of the platform — a simple PDF file. The file has nearly half a million downloads in a month.Seeing an opportunity, the founders quickly launched an app.Now,the number of users on the app is more than 300 million.We can check the e commerce market in China from their increase from below.

Product Positioning
To build China’s largest life sharing and an e commerce market in China platform for discovering good things around the world

User group and number of users
>>Women aged 20-35 with a certain economic foundation and free time.

>>The pursuit of fashion and high quality.

>>450 million APP users, 6 million+ daily active users, and an average daily increase of more than 30,000

Main functions
Users can record life moments through short videos, pictures and texts, share their lifestyles, and form interactions based on interests. They can also purchase high-quality products from all over the world with one click. It is an online shopping notes sharing community.

The content of the community covers fashion, luxury goods,red wine,personal care, makeup, food, travel, entertainment, reading, fitness, mother and baby and other lifestyle fields, generating more than 7 billion note exposures every day, of which more than 95% are UGC content

user Classification

Product logic analysis
At the beginning, Xiaohongshu wanted to satisfy the needs of users who wanted to buy goods in overseas markets but did not have high-quality and information in China, so they creat a section on overseas shopping strategies, but later found that the strategy is too static to creat interactivity. The current closed-loop business from the community to the store solves the problem of seeing but not being able to buy. Ordinary users buy products from watching notes, so they like them and want to share, and they create more notes,forming a closed loop to activate users and retain users .This greatly improves user stickiness and purchase rate .

How to operate Xiaohongshu？
1 Introduction:Do not leave WeChat and QQ in your personal profile, otherwise you will be banned. Contact information can be written by email address

2.Do not operate private messages frequently

3.Before operating the Xiaohongshu account, you must pay attention to localization rules of the platform.

4.Ratings in order to encourage content creators to update, Xiaohongshu also has a rating system within its own community. If the account level is high, the published notes will be reviewed more preferentially, and the content has a higher probability of being recommended.

5.Our company, Domatters, has many years of experience in operating Xiaohongshu. We can help you operate and save you a lot of time.

jeff lee
China domatters digital marketing agency
5236701868
tom@domatters.com

