“Kingdom Catastrophes” Revolutionises the Gaming Experience with its Randomised Play and Ever-Changing Storylines
The fantastically funny storylines and fairytale settings engage reluctant young readers in a world they know and love
Players not only make choices to progress the story but also build their strength, magic, and charisma to help bash, blast, and bluff their way through wacky fairy tale situations.”MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beat the Book Studios, with assistance from VicScreen and the Victorian State Government in Australia, has launched “Kingdom Catastrophes,” an innovative new game available for free on Android and iOS platforms. Its unique format and ever-changing storylines deliver a rich gaming experience where everything is left up to choice and chance.
“Kingdom Catastrophes” leverages a multi-player narrative structure while allowing players to follow their interests and make decisions that influence the story. One to four players have one week, which translates to 10-45 minutes in real time, to save a fairytale kingdom destined for disaster—but not before they must make wacky and laugh-inducing decisions to save the day.
During their journey, players have the freedom to kiss or kill hideous beasts, copy or capture evil druids, or even teach a duke to dance. Any choice can contribute to the quest of saving the kingdom, regardless of whether players decide to spend the week adventuring with pirates, hobnobbing with royals, or exploring the Dark Scary Woods (or Darker Scarier Woods if they are really brave). While clever decisions can help players build skills and unlock hidden stories, ill-considered ones can have dramatic consequences, destroying entire locations for the game's duration.
With each decision a player makes, that decision completely alters the rest of the gaming experience both for themselves and their co-players. To create this decision-based gaming structure, game writer Ben Clark and his team had to create hundreds of stories and illustrations capable of being randomised, developed, and changed based on players’ choices.
Throughout the journey, players are also immersed in 20 beautifully illustrated fairytale-esque locations that satisfy a range of players’ gaming tastes.
"'Kingdom Catastrophes' gives players a multitude of ways to express themselves and follow their interests," said Ben Clark, the award-winning author of "Kingdom Catastrophes."
One of the driving forces behind the game is to expose reluctant young readers to the magical world of storytelling via a platform they are already engaged with—gaming. Clark believes the best way to get kids learning is to get everyone laughing, and he and his team have thoughtfully constructed the game with this mission in mind. He adds that interactive narratives help kids get in on the jokes and make them their own.
“Kingdom Catastrophes” has already received positive reviews and sets a new standard in learning and narrative games. The game is available for download on Android and iOS devices.
