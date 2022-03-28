Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, March 28, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 28, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Non-Voting Session

Adjourned at 12:08 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Speaker Bryan Cutler.

 

 

Communications Received

 

The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record:

  • The Office of Attorney General Sovereign Immunity Act for the period of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

  • The Commonwealth Universal Research Enhancement Program Annual Report 2020 from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. 

  • The Pennsylvania Treasury Department Keystone Scholars 2021 Annual Report.

  • The Pennsylvania Office of Open Records 2021 Annual Report.

  • The Pennsylvania Capitol Preservation Committee 2020 Annual Report – Preserving a Palace of Art.

  • The Independent Auditor’s Report and Financial Statements of June 30, 2021, from the Pennsylvania Rural Health Redesign Center Authority.

  • The Joint State Government Commission’s Information Disclosure of the State-Related Universities and the Instructional Output and Faculty Salary Costs of the State-Related Universities Staff Analysis of 2020-21.

 

The Speaker also submitted the Following Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Reports:

·         Act 85 of 2020 Joint Task Force on Misclassification of Employees March 1, 2022 Annual Report.

·         Administration and Enforcement of the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act March 1, 2022 Report.

·         Review and Advisory Council Administration Account Annual Report for State Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

·         Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board 2021 Annual Report.

·         The 2021 Analysis of the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage approved by the Minimum Wage Advisory Board.

 

March 28, 2022

 

Speaker Cutler:

 

Pursuant to House Rule 45(a), Representative Schlossberg is appointed as member of the Government Oversight Committee.

 

Sincerely,

 

Joanna McClinton

Democratic Leader

 

Communications Received from the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 174     Judiciary

HR 175     State Government

HR 176     Judiciary

HR 177     State Government

HR 178     Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 179     Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 180     Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 181     Labor and Industry

HR 182     Aging and Older Adult Services

HR 183     Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 184     State Government

HR 185     Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HR 186     Rules

HR 187     Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 188     Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 189     Environmental Resources and Energy

                   

HB 13        Finance

 

HB 223     Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 224     Agriculture and Rural Affairs

 

HB 2022   Education

HB 2023   Education

HB 2024   Education

 

HB 2220   Appropriations

HB 2221   Appropriations

HB 2222   Appropriations

HB 2223   Appropriations

HB 2224   Appropriations

HB 2225   Appropriations

HB 2226   Appropriations

HB 2227   Appropriations

HB 2228   Appropriations

HB 2229   Appropriations

HB 2230   Appropriations

HB 2231   Appropriations

HB 2232   Appropriations

HB 2233   Appropriations

HB 2234   Appropriations

HB 2235   Appropriations

 

HB 2337   Transportation

HB 2338   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2339   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2340   State Government

HB 2341   Health

HB 2342   Liquor Control

HB 2343   State Government

HB 2344   Judiciary

HB 2345   Transportation

HB 2346   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2347   Judiciary

HB 2348   Judiciary

HB 2349   Judiciary

HB 2350   Transportation

HB 2351   Judiciary

HB 2352   Transportation

 

HB 2354   Finance

HB 2355   Health

HB 2356   State Government

HB 2357   Health

HB 2358   Judiciary

HB 2359   Appropriations

HB 2360   Education

HB 2361   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2362   Education

HB 2363   Education

HB 2364   Labor and Industry

HB 2365   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2366   Local Government

HB 2367   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2368   Finance

 

HB 2370   Finance

HB 2371   Consumer Affairs

HB 2372   Transportation

HB 2373   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2374   Local Government

HB 2375   Local Government

HB 2376   Liquor Control

HB 2377   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2378   Health

HB 2379   Health

 

HB 2381   Children and Youth

HB 2382   Finance

HB 2383   Children and Youth

HB 2384   Human Services

 

HB 2386   Finance

HB 2387   Education

HB 2388   Education

HB 2389   Education

HB 2390   Education

HB 2391   Finance

HB 2392   Health

HB 2393   Health

HB 2394   Health

HB 2395   Education

HB 2396   Finance

HB 2397   Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2398   Transportation

HB 2399   Appropriations

HB 2400   Children and Youth

HB 2401   Health

HB 2402   Health

 

HB 2412   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2413   Education

HB 2414   Education

HB 2415   Judiciary

HB 2416   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2417   Transportation

HB 2418   Transportation

HB 2419   Insurance

HB 2420   Commerce

HB 2421   Health

HB 2422   Judiciary

HB 2423   Health

HB 2424   Commerce

HB 2426   Children and Youth

 

HB 2428   Local Government

 

HB 2430   Transportation

HB 2431   Finance

HB 2432   Finance

HB 2433   State Government       

HB 2434   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2435   Judiciary

HB 2436   Judiciary

HB 2437   Transportation

HB 2438   Finance

HB 2439   Labor and Industry

HB 2440   Transportation

HB 2441   Health

HB 2442   State Government

HB 2443   Transportation

HB 2444   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2445   Judiciary

HB 2446   Transportation

HB 2447   State Government

HB 2448   Transportation

HB 2449   State Government

HB 2450   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2451   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2452   Judiciary

HB 2453   Transportation

 

HB 2455   Transportation

HB 2456   Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2457   Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2458   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2459   Education

HB 2460   Transportation

HB 2461   Environmental Resources and Energy

 

HB 2500   Finance

HB 2501   Finance

 

SB 327      Local Government

 

SB 807      Professional Licensure

 

SB 866      Transportation

 

SB 891      Transportation

 

SB 1020    State Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 659

HB 681

HB 1005

HB 2013

HB 2077

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 659

HB 681

HB 1005

HB 2013

HB 2077

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

