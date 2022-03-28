Daily Session Report for Monday, March 28, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 28, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Non-Voting Session

Adjourned at 12:08 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Speaker Bryan Cutler.

Communications Received

The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record:

The Office of Attorney General Sovereign Immunity Act for the period of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

The Commonwealth Universal Research Enhancement Program Annual Report 2020 from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Pennsylvania Treasury Department Keystone Scholars 2021 Annual Report.

The Pennsylvania Office of Open Records 2021 Annual Report.

The Pennsylvania Capitol Preservation Committee 2020 Annual Report – Preserving a Palace of Art.

The Independent Auditor’s Report and Financial Statements of June 30, 2021, from the Pennsylvania Rural Health Redesign Center Authority.

The Joint State Government Commission’s Information Disclosure of the State-Related Universities and the Instructional Output and Faculty Salary Costs of the State-Related Universities Staff Analysis of 2020-21.

The Speaker also submitted the Following Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Reports:

· Act 85 of 2020 Joint Task Force on Misclassification of Employees March 1, 2022 Annual Report.

· Administration and Enforcement of the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act March 1, 2022 Report.

· Review and Advisory Council Administration Account Annual Report for State Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

· Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board 2021 Annual Report.

· The 2021 Analysis of the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage approved by the Minimum Wage Advisory Board.

March 28, 2022

Speaker Cutler:

Pursuant to House Rule 45(a), Representative Schlossberg is appointed as member of the Government Oversight Committee.

Sincerely,

Joanna McClinton

Democratic Leader

Communications Received from the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 174 Judiciary

HR 175 State Government

HR 176 Judiciary

HR 177 State Government

HR 178 Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 179 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 180 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 181 Labor and Industry

HR 182 Aging and Older Adult Services

HR 183 Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 184 State Government

HR 185 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HR 186 Rules

HR 187 Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 188 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 189 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 13 Finance

HB 223 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 224 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2022 Education

HB 2023 Education

HB 2024 Education

HB 2220 Appropriations

HB 2221 Appropriations

HB 2222 Appropriations

HB 2223 Appropriations

HB 2224 Appropriations

HB 2225 Appropriations

HB 2226 Appropriations

HB 2227 Appropriations

HB 2228 Appropriations

HB 2229 Appropriations

HB 2230 Appropriations

HB 2231 Appropriations

HB 2232 Appropriations

HB 2233 Appropriations

HB 2234 Appropriations

HB 2235 Appropriations

HB 2337 Transportation

HB 2338 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2339 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2340 State Government

HB 2341 Health

HB 2342 Liquor Control

HB 2343 State Government

HB 2344 Judiciary

HB 2345 Transportation

HB 2346 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2347 Judiciary

HB 2348 Judiciary

HB 2349 Judiciary

HB 2350 Transportation

HB 2351 Judiciary

HB 2352 Transportation

HB 2354 Finance

HB 2355 Health

HB 2356 State Government

HB 2357 Health

HB 2358 Judiciary

HB 2359 Appropriations

HB 2360 Education

HB 2361 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2362 Education

HB 2363 Education

HB 2364 Labor and Industry

HB 2365 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2366 Local Government

HB 2367 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2368 Finance

HB 2370 Finance

HB 2371 Consumer Affairs

HB 2372 Transportation

HB 2373 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2374 Local Government

HB 2375 Local Government

HB 2376 Liquor Control

HB 2377 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2378 Health

HB 2379 Health

HB 2381 Children and Youth

HB 2382 Finance

HB 2383 Children and Youth

HB 2384 Human Services

HB 2386 Finance

HB 2387 Education

HB 2388 Education

HB 2389 Education

HB 2390 Education

HB 2391 Finance

HB 2392 Health

HB 2393 Health

HB 2394 Health

HB 2395 Education

HB 2396 Finance

HB 2397 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2398 Transportation

HB 2399 Appropriations

HB 2400 Children and Youth

HB 2401 Health

HB 2402 Health

HB 2412 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2413 Education

HB 2414 Education

HB 2415 Judiciary

HB 2416 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2417 Transportation

HB 2418 Transportation

HB 2419 Insurance

HB 2420 Commerce

HB 2421 Health

HB 2422 Judiciary

HB 2423 Health

HB 2424 Commerce

HB 2426 Children and Youth

HB 2428 Local Government

HB 2430 Transportation

HB 2431 Finance

HB 2432 Finance

HB 2433 State Government

HB 2434 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2435 Judiciary

HB 2436 Judiciary

HB 2437 Transportation

HB 2438 Finance

HB 2439 Labor and Industry

HB 2440 Transportation

HB 2441 Health

HB 2442 State Government

HB 2443 Transportation

HB 2444 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2445 Judiciary

HB 2446 Transportation

HB 2447 State Government

HB 2448 Transportation

HB 2449 State Government

HB 2450 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2451 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2452 Judiciary

HB 2453 Transportation

HB 2455 Transportation

HB 2456 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2457 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2458 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2459 Education

HB 2460 Transportation

HB 2461 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2500 Finance

HB 2501 Finance

SB 327 Local Government

SB 807 Professional Licensure

SB 866 Transportation

SB 891 Transportation

SB 1020 State Government

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 659

HB 681

HB 1005

HB 2013

HB 2077

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 659

HB 681

HB 1005

HB 2013

HB 2077

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.