Daily Session Report for Monday, March 28, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
March 28, 2022
Convened at 12 Noon
Non-Voting Session
Adjourned at 12:08 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Speaker Bryan Cutler.
Communications Received
The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record:
- The Office of Attorney General Sovereign Immunity Act for the period of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
- The Commonwealth Universal Research Enhancement Program Annual Report 2020 from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
- The Pennsylvania Treasury Department Keystone Scholars 2021 Annual Report.
- The Pennsylvania Office of Open Records 2021 Annual Report.
- The Pennsylvania Capitol Preservation Committee 2020 Annual Report – Preserving a Palace of Art.
- The Independent Auditor’s Report and Financial Statements of June 30, 2021, from the Pennsylvania Rural Health Redesign Center Authority.
- The Joint State Government Commission’s Information Disclosure of the State-Related Universities and the Instructional Output and Faculty Salary Costs of the State-Related Universities Staff Analysis of 2020-21.
The Speaker also submitted the Following Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Reports:
· Act 85 of 2020 Joint Task Force on Misclassification of Employees March 1, 2022 Annual Report.
· Administration and Enforcement of the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act March 1, 2022 Report.
· Review and Advisory Council Administration Account Annual Report for State Fiscal Year 2020-2021.
· Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board 2021 Annual Report.
· The 2021 Analysis of the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage approved by the Minimum Wage Advisory Board.
Speaker Cutler:
Pursuant to House Rule 45(a), Representative Schlossberg is appointed as member of the Government Oversight Committee.
Sincerely,
Joanna McClinton
Democratic Leader
Communications Received from the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 174 Judiciary
HR 175 State Government
HR 176 Judiciary
HR 177 State Government
HR 178 Environmental Resources and Energy
HR 179 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HR 180 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HR 181 Labor and Industry
HR 182 Aging and Older Adult Services
HR 183 Environmental Resources and Energy
HR 184 State Government
HR 185 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HR 186 Rules
HR 187 Environmental Resources and Energy
HR 188 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HR 189 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 13 Finance
HB 223 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 224 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 2022 Education
HB 2023 Education
HB 2024 Education
HB 2220 Appropriations
HB 2221 Appropriations
HB 2222 Appropriations
HB 2223 Appropriations
HB 2224 Appropriations
HB 2225 Appropriations
HB 2226 Appropriations
HB 2227 Appropriations
HB 2228 Appropriations
HB 2229 Appropriations
HB 2230 Appropriations
HB 2231 Appropriations
HB 2232 Appropriations
HB 2233 Appropriations
HB 2234 Appropriations
HB 2235 Appropriations
HB 2337 Transportation
HB 2338 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2339 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2340 State Government
HB 2341 Health
HB 2342 Liquor Control
HB 2343 State Government
HB 2344 Judiciary
HB 2345 Transportation
HB 2346 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 2347 Judiciary
HB 2348 Judiciary
HB 2349 Judiciary
HB 2350 Transportation
HB 2351 Judiciary
HB 2352 Transportation
HB 2354 Finance
HB 2355 Health
HB 2356 State Government
HB 2357 Health
HB 2358 Judiciary
HB 2359 Appropriations
HB 2360 Education
HB 2361 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 2362 Education
HB 2363 Education
HB 2364 Labor and Industry
HB 2365 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2366 Local Government
HB 2367 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2368 Finance
HB 2370 Finance
HB 2371 Consumer Affairs
HB 2372 Transportation
HB 2373 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 2374 Local Government
HB 2375 Local Government
HB 2376 Liquor Control
HB 2377 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2378 Health
HB 2379 Health
HB 2381 Children and Youth
HB 2382 Finance
HB 2383 Children and Youth
HB 2384 Human Services
HB 2386 Finance
HB 2387 Education
HB 2388 Education
HB 2389 Education
HB 2390 Education
HB 2391 Finance
HB 2392 Health
HB 2393 Health
HB 2394 Health
HB 2395 Education
HB 2396 Finance
HB 2397 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 2398 Transportation
HB 2399 Appropriations
HB 2400 Children and Youth
HB 2401 Health
HB 2402 Health
HB 2412 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 2413 Education
HB 2414 Education
HB 2415 Judiciary
HB 2416 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 2417 Transportation
HB 2418 Transportation
HB 2419 Insurance
HB 2420 Commerce
HB 2421 Health
HB 2422 Judiciary
HB 2423 Health
HB 2424 Commerce
HB 2426 Children and Youth
HB 2428 Local Government
HB 2430 Transportation
HB 2431 Finance
HB 2432 Finance
HB 2433 State Government
HB 2434 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 2435 Judiciary
HB 2436 Judiciary
HB 2437 Transportation
HB 2438 Finance
HB 2439 Labor and Industry
HB 2440 Transportation
HB 2441 Health
HB 2442 State Government
HB 2443 Transportation
HB 2444 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2445 Judiciary
HB 2446 Transportation
HB 2447 State Government
HB 2448 Transportation
HB 2449 State Government
HB 2450 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2451 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2452 Judiciary
HB 2453 Transportation
HB 2455 Transportation
HB 2456 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 2457 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 2458 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2459 Education
HB 2460 Transportation
HB 2461 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2500 Finance
HB 2501 Finance
SB 327 Local Government
SB 807 Professional Licensure
SB 866 Transportation
SB 891 Transportation
SB 1020 State Government
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 681
HB 1005
HB 2013
HB 2077
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 659
HB 681
HB 1005
HB 2013
HB 2077
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.